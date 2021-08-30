Women pioneers played a vital role in the development of Aurora

The journey from New England was long and arduous, following the narrow Native American trails and the trails cut through the wilderness by the British and French during the Franco-Indian War. The 600 mile hike lasted for months with the family mostly walking. As Ebenezer and his family made the final leg of their journey after leaving Warren, a storm blocked their way with fallen trees. Ebenezer returned to Warren to get volunteers to help clear the trail. Lovee stayed overnight with their 6 children – Ebenezer, Jr., 18, Huldah, 15, Gershom, 12, Seth, 9, Festus, 6, and George, 3. In 1806, Thankful Bissell had a terrifying introduction to the wilderness. when, for some reason, her husband Robert had to leave the family alone to retrace part of their journey. Thankful and her five children spent the night in the unfinished cabin which had four walls but no roof. She barricaded the entrance as best she could. That night, wolves were prowling and bears rubbed against the walls of the cabin. Fortunately, none attempted to climb the log walls.

The Cochran family’s journey was also a chilling story. Traveling a northern road that led them along the shore of Lake Erie, John fell ill and the family stopped in Buffalo. His wife Rhoda and a daughter stayed behind to care for John. Two daughters, Rhoda and Laura continued in the company of a man named Mills who was hired to take them to Mantua. Rhoda suffered from rheumatism and was bedridden. Laura walked all the way with blisters on her feet. A few miles from Burton, they were abandoned by Mills and his wife, who returned a few days later and took them to another settler shack 25 miles from Aurora. The sisters eventually reached Aurora, where that year Rhoda died on Christmas Day at the age of 22.

Although the early pioneer women of Aurora were unable to bring with them the material things that made life comfortable at home in New England, they did bring with them the social, educational, and religious foundations of Puritanism and Congregationalism. . Among the personal items brought to Aurora were the family Bible and a book of psalms and hymns. To maintain their faith, on December 30, 12 men and women met at John Singletary’s home where they were examined by a traveling pastor as to their religious faith. The next day, the 12 came forward to join the church and professed their faith in God. The men of the newly formed congregation elected officers. Lovee Sheldon, Sally Hendry, Anna Witter, Mary Eggleston, Lucretia Root, Mary Cannon and Thankful Bliss, although representing over 50% of the congregation, were non-voting members as women had not yet won the vote religious or political.