Is there room for fashion criticism in a racist industry?

Designer Ann Lowe adjusting a model in 1962.

Photo: Bettmann Archives / Getty Images

As a black girl growing up in Wisconsin, I lined the walls of my room with a collage of images cut out from the pages of Vogue, Essence, Teen Vogue, and Ebony magazines. I loved that the photos looked like an escape from life in the Midwest, and I was drawn to the fact that fashion was more than just clothes, it told a story. I never saw myself in most of the images that weren’t from black posts, but that didn’t soften my love for them. Still, I was aware of the disconnect, that something I loved so much was clearly not done for someone like me.

A few decades later, I was given a much better understanding of why I felt this way. In August 2018, as a Fashion Editor at Cut, I wrote an article titled Everywhere and Nowhere: What It Is Really To Be Black And To Work In Fashion. The beautiful chaos of interviewing people of color in the industry seemed to be the best and worst part of therapy. Most of the conversations lasted over two hours. So many emotions overflowed because the experiences of designers, models and fashion editors were often deeply painful, they were memories that had been buried for years, on purpose.

The stories they told, from the overt racism of being insulted in front of their colleagues to having to change the code in order to survive, were uncomfortable to unpack and complicated to understand. And yet, sharing them has brought us all joy. The response from readers has also been gratifying. The feeling of being frozen, disrespectful, and ignored because of what you look like wasn’t just a fashion issue.

Shortly after, I became editor-in-chief of Vogue teens and was tasked with making young people feel seen and heard in the midst of one of the most divided periods in modern history. I wanted to do a fashion magazine that challenged the idea that if you’re a fashion person you still can’t care deeply about the world around you.

When I returned to The Cut earlier this year as editor, I knew I wanted to keep pushing to make a post for people like me, strangers, those who never fit into the narrow idea of ​​l fashion industry worth it. I wanted to broaden the range of people who felt welcome in our conversations and who saw themselves in our stories. I wanted all of those uncomfortable things that weren’t said out loud to keep bubbling up.

This, our fall fashion issue, is just the start of our hunt for that beautiful mayhem again. Obviously, it’s not really easy. Doing work that strives for both beauty and relevance is walking a fine line at the best of times. The Cancel culture finds its prey in the crevices of uncomfortable conversations. Spotting a social media post listening in the wild or a brand begging for a crown of inclusiveness to do the bare minimum is all too common. Add to that the specific kind of pressure to get it right at all times, at all costs, that comes from being one of the very few black leaders in a publication, and the wireframe can seem hanging over the top. above a basin of piranhas. A few weeks ago I told a friend that I felt like I had only one hit, which it was sad to hear, but that’s what I often feel.

Designer Willi Smith with a model in 1987.

Photo: Bettmann / Bettmann Archives / Getty Images

The fashion industry has made progress over the past few years yes, the models on the runway are more diverse, and sometimes you see a campaign on a billboard that isn’t just white people, but fashion hasn’t really yet fought against his racism. After the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor last year, the industry became obsessed with doing the right thing in the smallest of ways, and complicated conversations barely took place for the sake of the ‘optical.

There’s no easier place to watch it all unfold than in the long-awaited attention that has suddenly fallen on black and brown designers. The rush to appear favorable, to quickly release black designer roundups for Black History Month with no real investment from fashion brands to include them in future editorial plans, has done the designers themselves a disservice. that they are supposed to help. Without dedicated mentors showing them how to grow and maintain longevity in such a volatile industry, many of these designers are set to fail. It’s so hard to be in the spotlight, says Robin Givhan, senior Washington critic To post. And those who do often feel like they’re just in a hurry so that they end up falling in places they might not yet be ready for.

Instead of improving, fashion has become even more of a convoluted space for people of color like me: everyone is careful about saying anything justified or not that might be seen as not supporting another. person of color. White commentators, critics, editors and influential industry leaders seem too scared to post anything other than glowing reviews, fearing to earn a front row spot on the cancellation treadmill.

When I spoke to Constance White, a former New York style reporter Times and former editor-in-chief of Gasoline, she recognized that a more diverse set of designers was now gaining attention. They are definitely trying to catch up, White said of the industry. But we still see the same roadblocks. Vanessa De Luca, editor-in-chief of The Root, saw how black designers are often held to a different standard, hollowed out while rarely being given the same respect as their white peers. Whites are very likely to fail quickly and keep moving forward, De Luca said. And we don’t always get the same consideration. Historically, opportunities for growth and change have been scarce for black and brown designers. Take Ann Lowe, who designed the Jacqueline Kennedys wedding dress, which has been seen all over the world; she never received credit from the former First Lady or the press. Willi Smith is often referred to as the inventor of streetwear (he grossed over $ 25 million in sales a year), but he’s rarely mentioned in coverage of today’s obsession with fashionable clothes. POC creators like Christopher John Rogers and Telfar Clemens had to make their own way, working on the edges of fashion for years before finally being recognized.

In the Times profile Byron Lars Is Still Here, former veteran the Wall Street newspaper Fashion journalist Teri Agins has written about this issue in detail, chronicling the struggles of black designer Lars, who created a dress that Anthropologie has sold over 60,000 that no other designer has been able to copy because it is so complex, but it remains relatively unknown. When I asked Agins for her opinion on the state of the industry as a person of color, she laughed. People feel like we finally have a chance to get in, she said. And guess what? It’s harder than ever.

Can we create a better way for fashion? For ourselves? For fashion critic Pierre Alexandre MPel, it’s about understanding the forces at play, namely the big fashion conglomerates, and learning to navigate them. I think there are power structures that are bigger, let’s face it, kind of like clouds in the sky, he says. And you know you shouldn’t go to the cloud too much as it could mean being blacklisted or negatively impacting your career.

I would be lying if I didn’t say that there will always be tension between being loyal to the fashion industry and being true to the black experience. An elitist industry that thrives on exclusivity won’t change easily, but trying to open the doors of fashion wider has given me the most meaningful purpose and creativity in my career. The little moves fashion has made towards greater inclusion, even someone like me doing a job like this, only happened because people are willing to have difficult conversations. This fashion problem is not so much about shaking the table; were building a new table, a table built on a foundation of respect for those who came before us and for those who lead us into the future. He is high, diverse, glamorous, and led by women of color.

The author, 7 years old.

Photo: Courtesy of Lindsay Peoples Wagner

I still don’t think I was able to fully understand the honor of having Naomi Campbell on the cover with a story written by Michaela angela Davis, as well as a portfolio and visual anthology of iconic black models orchestrated by our new fashion director, Jess Willis, and the first relevant profile of Peter Do, which will be showcased at Fashion Week from New York for the first time this season. When discussing this issue with a mentor, they asked: Are you stirring the pot again? I laughed and said maybe, but my real hope is that this question will spark some emotion inside you, be it praise, joy, criticism, nostalgia or maybe worse. Because it’s for us, trying to make sense of the world and how style influences our lives. I am eternally grateful for this moment to loop and be back at the Cup, but most of all, for you, our readers, and the bond we share.

* This article appears in the August 30, 2021 issue of new York Magazine.



