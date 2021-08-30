Printemps to launch its sustainability label and Circular Fashion Floor – WWD

PARIS – The French department store Printemps is making a giant leap in the field of sustainable development with the initiative “United towards the beautiful responsible” (or “United towards a beautiful responsibility”) which begins Thursday.

A Chloé pop-up will be in the spotlight in the central atrium of the Printemps Haussmann store, showcasing Gabriela Hearst’s first fall 2021 collection for the brand presented on vintage and locally produced low-impact furniture. In the same vein, the department store entrusts its windows and entrances to the Parisian design studio Atelier Laps for a large-scale installation in recycled wood.

At the heart of the event, which will run until October 31, is the launch of the eponymous sustainability label “United towards the responsible beautiful”, which aims to help customers identify products and brands that adhere to best practices by human terms, ethical, ecological and social responsibility.

“The world is changing, and it’s up to major players like Printemps to be connectors and catalysts for change. Printemps has always taken hold of societal changes to integrate them into its development and democratize them, ”the company wrote in a press release.

Concept art for the Chloé pop-up at Printemps Haussmann.

Courtesy of Printemps

The brands will be assessed on the basis of 22 criteria grouped under nine themes ranging from sustainable sourcing and inclusive practices to the promotion of know-how and innovation. These standards were developed in partnership with the specialist agency Imagin’Able, made up of a committee of experts and benchmark brands. To qualify for the new Printemps label, a brand must accumulate 30 points out of a possible 100.

Another highlight of this sustainable initiative will be the inauguration, on September 22, of the new floor dedicated to circularity, announced in March and presented as “the largest space in the world. [French] capital dedicated to circularity. Installed in a historic part of the Printemps Haussmann building, which has been closed to the public for nearly six decades, it will offer vintage finds and a second-hand repurchase service.

Other initiatives include a partnership with the French charity Emmaüs to collect clothes and accessories from all the doors of department stores in France; micro-donations in cash for the GoodPlanet foundation founded by the famous photographer Yann Arthus-Bertrand, and a series of conferences open to the public around circularity.