Macys appoints new clothing strategist





Macys has appointed Sam Archibald as General Sales Manager, Apparel, a critical position, especially in light of the fact that department store retailers have stepped up efforts to attract younger, stylish customers. The retailer said Archibald, a Macys veteran, will oversee all aspects of the brand’s sartorial strategy for men, women and children. Archibald will report to Nata Dvir, Macys Merchandising Manager. He most recently served as President of North America Retail and Outlets for Calvin Klein and began his career as an intern in the Macys Executive Development Program. More from WWD Sam started his career in retail and fashion at Macys and has spent over a decade with our merchant organization, Dvir said in a statement. He brings extensive experience to this role, with a keen eye for merchandising, digital, planning, private labels, discounts and stores. He has strong supplier relationships, industry credibility, and a laser focus on the customer to increase market share in our apparel business. We look forward to seeing the impact it will have on our continued evolution. Archibald succeeds Mark Stocker who is no longer with the company. Generally, women’s ready-to-wear has not been a glimmer of hope at Macys. It has been criticized as being predictable, too dependent on widely released labels, and lacking in distinction. But over the past year, there have been a series of initiatives to add relevance, exclusivity, and a more youthful appeal to the presentation. In July, Macys introduced a contemporary private label called And Now This with an assortment of styles for men and women described by officials as raised basics and sophisticated pieces to wear effortlessly at affordable prices. Online, Macys recently created a contemporary sitelet for men and women, and improved the presentation of beauty by adding social media channels and a virtual essay. Live streaming initiatives are also part of the strategy. The story continues Last May, Macys Inc. president and CEO Jeff Gennette told WWD that the company had become hyper-focused on products and platforms that appeal to consumers under 40, and he cited contemporary fashion, as well as toys, health and fitness, as part of the agenda. When asked what percentage of Macys customers are under 40, Gennette replied: When you look at the total, it’s not as high as we’d like it to be. We have a strategy playbook on how to get it higher. The divisions of Macys Inc. include Macys, Bloomingdales and Bluemercury. Sam archibald Sign up for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

