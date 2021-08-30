Harlem Fashion Week returns after hiatus due to COVID-19





After a year of disruption due to the pandemic, Harlem Fashion week will return for its ninth season with a Black lives matter fashion exhibition, an avant-garde women’s awards ceremony and a fashion show with virtual broadcast. The event will kick off with a media mixer on Friday at the Kente Royal Gallery, followed by a business symposium on Saturday. More from WWD Sunday will be Black lives matter Harlem Fashion Show and Awards Ceremony from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Courtyard Plaza at Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building at 163 West 125th Street. Femme Forward will be hosted by Jonathan Broderick of Bravos B..ORN to Style with Bevy Smith, Revelations Sirius Satellite radio host, TV personality and author. Harlem Fashion week will honor several women for helping advance culture, commerce and the community through their work. Those who will be honored are Nikoa Evans-Hendricks, Executive Director, Harlem Park to Park; Chivona Renee Newsome, Co-Founder, Black Lives Matter, Greater New York, and Dionne Williams, Producer, Emerge Fashion Show and Director, D. Williams Public Relations. The festivities will include A Celebration of Black Lives in Fashion, with 10 cutting edge pieces of clothing created by designers from across the country inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. On Sunday, at the Courtyard Plaza at Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building, Harlem Fashion Week: The Runway Shows will feature 22 collections, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. At 6.30 p.m., those presenting are Maison Zelani, House of Q, House of Vaughn, Hennaflower, Karma DePrince, Scarf Dressing, Naids Fashion and Yves Luc. The Emerging Designer Show at 8 p.m. will feature Hightower, Rize of Rizr, CJackson Long Island, Void Asylum, Streeter and Hiari Strong. At 9 p.m. there will be IFly Universe, Lips Couture by Sharon, Nothing to Wear, Kokonikol, Styles of Imagination, Yvonne Wingfield, United Icons and Bombazo Wear (r). The story continues Harlem Fashion Week was created in 2016 by the mother-daughter team of Tandra Birkett and Yvonne Jewnell, owners of fashion design firm Yvonne Jewnell New York LLC. More information is available at harlemfw.com. The best of WWD Sign up for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

