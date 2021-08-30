Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference unveils new brand platform





NORFOLK, Virginia, August. 30, 2021 Today, in collaboration with cultural marketing agency 160over90, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) presents a new, cohesive brand platform that asks fans to “step in” into the MEAC experience. Today, in collaboration with cultural marketing agency 160over90, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) presents a new, cohesive brand platform that asks fans to “step in” into the MEAC experience. The launch of the new brand platform is highlighted by a 30-second online video titled ‘Step In’, which brings to life the feeling that, through a competitive and compassionate approach, the MEAC and its eight member institutions strive to turn raw talent into potential on and off the pitch. “After months of working with 160over90, we are delighted to launch our ‘Step In’ campaign and to amplify the enthusiasm of our fans and alumni for all the great things happening within our conference,” said Commissioner Dr Dennis E. Thomas. “For over 50 years, MEAC has been a dedicated community of individuals including coaches, athletic directors, faculty, students, alumni and fans creating a family environment that makes the conference not just a collection of ‘teams, but a support network for success.’ Step In ’embodies everything the MEAC stands for and encourages others to see that now is the time to shine for the conference. “ The creative platform developed by 160over90, “Step In,” pays homage to MEAC’s greatest moments as a HBCU cultural staple and home to black excellence. The spot highlights the legacy of the conference and clarifies one point: the MEAC is ready to promote its image nationally and is ready to show the world what it’s made of. In addition to video, the new branding platform will showcase new arts on conference digital channels and signage and branding at MEAC Championships, as well as social graphics and other creative assets. Discover the MEAC experience by viewing the 30-second spot online atwww.meacsports.comOr onYoutube. Having celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020-2021, the MEAC has been at the forefront of HBCU athletics since its founding. Providing opportunities, access and a competitive outlet to its member institutions and student-athletes is at the heart of the conference’s mission. Set of eight institutions, each unique in their own way, they are guided by common values. A belief in scholarship, community service, sportsmanship and citizenship creating leaders in every graduate. MEAC sponsors 16 Division I (FCS) sports: baseball, bowling, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross-country, soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s track and field, softball, volleyball and men’s golf. The MEAC automatically receives NCAA qualifying offers in eight sports: baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s bowling, men’s and women’s tennis, softball and volleyball. The MEAC football champion faces off against the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) champion in the Cricket Celebration Bowl. MEAC’s student-athletes excel on and off the field, and many have been recognized by ESPN magazine / CoSIDA Academic All-America and All-District teams. The conference sponsors All-Academic teams in each of its sports and awards two graduate scholarships of $ 5,000 each each year to a male student-athlete and a student-athlete who have excelled academically and athletically and in are in their final season of eligibility and competition in interuniversity athletics. under MEAC and NCAA regulations. About 160over90 160over90 is a full-service cultural marketing agency. Part of the Endeavor Network, which includes entertainment agency WME and sports, fashion and events leader IMG, 160over90’s cultural knowledge, access and influence helps brands stay connected to what worries their consumers the most. With offices in the United States and countries around the world, 160over90’s expertise spans creation, experience, public relations, digital, social, impact, influence, higher education and more. About the Middle East Sports Conference

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) is in its 51styear of intercollegiate competition with the 2021-22 school year. Located in Norfolk, Virginia, MEAC is made up of eight outstanding historically black institutions on the Atlantic coast: Coppin State University, Delaware State University, Howard University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina . Central University and South Carolina State University.

