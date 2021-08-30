Fearless Fund Co-Founder Arian Simone and Fashion Designer Steve Madden Support Small Businesses

The Fearless Fund, in partnership with JP Morgan & Chase and Steve Madden, hosted a small business workshop on Wednesday at Clark Atlanta University (CAU).

Fearless Fund co-founder Arian Simone explained that each day of the week has its own purpose. The workshop was only a small part of Foundation Venture Capital Week.

Monday was the kids. Tuesday was teens, and Wednesday when we picked a college audience it was only right to do CAU because we’re a venture capital fund run by HBCU, Simone said.

During the workshop, a gift of $ 10,000 was offered to help a current student start his own business. As well as two Steve Madden $ 500 gift cards, courtesy of Steve Madden. Less than 24 hours before the start of the workshop, Simone announced a $ 5 million investment from Ally Bank.

Arian Simone told Atlanta Voice: All of the dollars we get from institutions go to Women of Color companies.

Simone added that the Fearless Fund is the first foundation created by women of color for businesses owned by women of color. Simone co-founded the Fearless Fund in 2010 with Keisha Knight Pulliam and Ayana Parsons.

Leyonna Barba, managing director of technology and disruptive commerce at Middle Market Banking at JP Morgan Chase, explained how the fund will support black-owned businesses.

Black businesses in particular have been left out, Barba said.

During the workshop, Simone moderated a fireside chat with Steve Madden, where they gave advice to future business owners on how they could leverage their ideas.

You can’t be content with all the time, Madden told students of the failures he has had throughout his career.

Maddens mentee Greg Meyers introduced Madden by telling the story of his early career. Steve Madden started his business with $ 1,100, Meyers told the public.

The students were in shock and curious about what motivated Madden and Simone to get things done when it came to their businesses.

I have a lot of courage, but at some point you need help, Madden explained, recalling her brand’s success.

The Atlanta Voice had the opportunity to speak with Madden and discuss what made her relationship successful with Fearless Fund founder Arian Simone.

I used to relate to what she did, so she’s an amazing girl, Madden said. He kept saying he wanted to continue working with her. Simone told The Voice that the Fearless Fund and Steve Madden have other projects in the works that have yet to be announced.

Some people are on different paths, but we will do something. I know we were talking about Slutty Vegan, Madden says enthusiastically.

Simone told The Voice that Steve Maddens’ efforts on diversity and inclusion have been gigantic.

They want to make sure their business is an extremely diverse place to work. They want to make sure they’re serving their consumers, Simone explained.

Simone and Madden have partnered with the Fearless Funds Education Program, a series of masterclasses tailored for women entrepreneurs of color.

This place is amazing and I guess we need more black universities like this. Where people can be comfortable and learn without having to worry about these other things. I think that’s great, Madden said of his time at CAU.

The Fearless Fund offers volunteer opportunities for women of all ages and even more opportunities for women of color who own businesses.

Alabama State University alumnus Jasmine Carter is a volunteer with the Fearless Fund and owner of Got Yo Back, LLC, a company focused on hygiene and food drives for black women in need.

It’s a fluid experience with the opportunities they have, Carter said.

To invest in the Fearless Fund and keep up with new programs to be announced soon, visit the Fearless Fund at www.fearless.fund .