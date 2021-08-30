Fashion
Philadelphia man charged with armed robbery at Chadds Ford’s home postponed – Daily Local
WESTCHESTER The scheduled trial for a Philadelphia man accused of organizing a brutal and violent robbery and home invasion that was organized by a prostitute continued after the presiding judge withdrew from the case.
Common Plea Judge Allison Bell Royer on Thursday signed an order recusing herself from hearing the trial of Kareem Abdul Harper-El, who is accused of stealing several guns, jewelry and money from a man of Chadds Ford after whipping him and threatening to kill him. in her house.
Royer made the decision to turn the case over to another judge after overseeing the case since his trial in 2019. The case had been set for jury selection on Monday.
In her order, Royer noted that Harper-El chose to have the case heard without a jury and because she had heard and resolved several of her previous motions to dismiss the case or suppress evidence, according to the law, she could not act as a trial judge because she had heard evidence in the case that was both inadmissible and highly prejudicial.
Royer had presided over the jury trial of the woman who allegedly helped Harper-El organize the robbery by offering the victim sex for money at her home. She decided that having heard the pre-trial questions in the case, she could not be fair and impartial in her decision.
Harper-El had asked that the case be heard by a judge and not by a jury on Tuesday, August 24. He has been acting as his own lawyer for over two years and has filed several pre-trial motions to have a case against him dismissed. Royer decided to recuse himself without a formal request from Harper-El.
It is unclear who will now oversee the trial and when it might be scheduled. Common Pleas Court judges who have heard criminal cases have set their trial schedules already months in advance due to restrictions on jury selection due to concerns over COVID-19.
Harper-El, 38, of Philadelphia is being held on $ 250,000 bond in the Chester County Jail. He is charged with robbery, burglary, theft, aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm and related charges in the case.
The case involves dramatic testimony from the victim in the case, who gave graphic details of how he was beaten and threatened by two men who forced their way into his home after having sex with a woman whom he knew from a previous meeting and who contacted him unexpectedly in August 2018 to set up another meeting. Little did he know that the woman, Renada Barbara Bree Myers, was working alongside the men to steal him.
I remember thinking, this is how I’m going to die, the man testified in May at the Myers trial, during a dramatic recollection of the events of the night. He said he was thinking, is this how (my family) will remember me? I wish they had killed me and brought me out of my misery, the man said, starting to cry softly in the witness stand.
The man eventually managed to escape the couple by jumping out a back window and hiding in the woods behind his house before running to a neighbor’s house, his face covered in blood, and calling for the state police.
Myers, 25, of Caln, was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary and theft, as well as one count of prostitution and criminal use of a communications center. She is being held in the county jail pending sentencing.
Police say Harper-El, 38, was found in possession of one of five guns stolen from the man’s home during a search of a stolen car he was driving in Philadelphia shortly after the break-in, a car believed to have belonged to Myers. brother. The second man in the flight was neither identified nor arrested.
State Police, led by Private Stefano Gallina of Avondale Barracks, were able to use advanced mobile phone technology to reconstruct text conversations between Myers and Harper-El, as well as the victim of the theft before he takes place, describing what their plans were. . The texts initially led police to Myers, who, in a long and rambling statement to Gallina, ultimately admitted his involvement in the crime and that of Harper-El.
To contact editor Michael P. Rellahan, call 610-696-1544.
