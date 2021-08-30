Shop the fashion releases for August 2021





The transition between the seasons always poses an interesting challenge not only for shopping, but also for style. Split time lets you mix summer pieces with heavier fall basics, think shorts with boots and dresses with blazers. This means that anything goes when it comes to shopping. As we enter the final days of August, capture your latest summer finds while simultaneously starting to browse fall fabrications in leather, suede and more. Below, we’ve rounded up 15 items that launched this month for you to add to your cart before the first month of fall. Huarache lace up Warning: The ultra-popular Huarache Brother Vellies sandals are back in stock, so be sure to pick them up while supplies last! Brother Vellies Ribbed stretch viscose high-neck dress Last August, Michael Kors launched his new #MKGO line of athletic-inspired loungewear and fashion for women and men. Staples like this dress will easily fit into our WFH spin. Michael michael kors 2630 Stripe A favorite of Hailey Beiber, this Superga style definitely qualifies as a wardrobe staple. White sneakers are always infallible. Wear yours with anything from dresses to jeans. Superga Fiona necklace Canadian brand Wolf Circus has just teamed up with creative Tori swanson to launch a collection of new jewelry. Treat yourself to an original style closer to art than jewelry. Circus wolf Shoulder Bag This timeless handbag is a guaranteed cost-per-wear winner. Buy now and wear forever. Jil sander Thief 25 Coach recently reintroduced their Rogue Bag, a timeless classic that has stood the test of the trend cycle. It is a style that you will wear for years to come. Coach Layla faux-leather shorts A perfect transition staple, the leather shorts will be a great addition to your wardrobe this time of the season, and you can feel good in vegan leather. Also note: the elasticated waist in the back! Stella mccartney Pica stretch dress Part of their signature rib collection, Simon Miller offers chic basics perfect for a WFH lifestyle. We gravitate towards this minimal LBD. Simon miller College tennis skirt A nod to our favorite tennis-inspired fashion movement, this pleated style will transport you from court to street. Wear yours with anything from sweatshirts to button-down shirts. Hello Soft drawstring bucket bag CHYLAK has researched new sustainable ways of working, as well as alternative fabrics and techniques, this one is made from recycled ocean plastic. Wear it over the shoulder or across the body. Chylak Le Sirenuse evening jacket Nothing screams summer leisure like the alignment of the two brands Le Sirenuse Positano and Tombolo. This evening jacket is perfect for those first fall nights when you need the lightest jacket. Tombolo Amber Although Refine seduced us with their silky pieces, they now offer jersey basics that appeal to us just as much. This knit polo shirt will be perfect with jeans and a jacket all season long. Refine Tara While the cold fall weather is less than appealing, a chic and comfy jacket will make this transition easier, if only slightly. We plan to curl up in this Apparis style as soon as the temperatures drop below 60. Appeared

