Male witness describes R. Kelly sexually assaulted him as a teenager in Brooklyn federal trial

After meeting R. Kelly at a McDonalds drive-thru in 2006 when he was 17, a man said on Monday that the disgraced singer sexually assaulted him after promising to help him with his musical career.

He asked me what I was prepared to do about the music, Louis, now 32, said before jurors during Kelly’s sex crimes trial in Brooklyn federal court. He knelt down to me and started giving me a blowjob.

The testimony marks the first time a man has publicly accused Kelly of sexual misconduct and the fifth accuser to testify against the singer during his trial.

Louis told jurors that after meeting Kelly in December 2006 at work, the singer slipped him a piece of paper with his phone number that he gave to his mother. Throughout their relationship, Louis said, he had sexual contact with Kelly on several occasions, and it was usually recorded.

As our relationship grew stronger, he said I was like a brother. I was his little brother, Louis told jurors, adding that Kelly had asked him to call him dad, echoing the testimony of several accusers.

At least one woman, who identified herself as Jane, told jurors that she too was drawn to Kelly under the false promise of career mentorship. Other women have testified that they were emotionally and sometimes physically abused during their relationships with Kelly.

While Louis’ allegations are not among the nine counts against Kelly, Brooklyn prosecutors have argued that the 54-year-old abused at least six women and girls, four of whom were minors when he had first sexual contact with them. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to charges, including racketeering based on the abduction and sexual exploitation of children and violations of the Mann Law, which prohibits the transport of people across state borders for sexual purposes.

To prove Kelly’s abuse, prosecutors also revealed that Kelly had sexual contact with at least two John Does when they were minors. The indictment indicates that Kelly would have met a certain John Doe in December 2006 in a McDonalds in Chicago. The other John Doe, whom Kelly met when the individual was 16 or 17, was also allegedly coerced into having filmed sex with the singer and several of his girlfriends.

Jane said last week that Kelly had also cared for at least one man, whom she only knew as Nephew.

[R. Kelly] said he had been grooming his nephew since he was young like me, Jane said of Nephew, adding that she had been forced to have sex with him on several occasions as punishment.

It’s not immediately clear whether Louis and Neveu knew each other, although Louis testified at the stand that he often took his friends to Kellys parties, including a 16-year-old the singer told him to bring because that he was quite funny.

Soft-spoken at the stand, Luis told jurors on Monday that after meeting Kelly at McDonalds as a high school student, his mother reached out to the singer to try and get an audition for Louis.

The conversation led Louis and his parents to attend one of the Kellys parties at his Olympia Fields mansion, where he said he met the singer and took a photo with him.

After the photo, said Louis, Kelly whispered in his ear: Maybe it would be better if I came alone at the next party.

Soon after, he said, his mother contacted Kelly and he was invited to come to the studio to audition. There, he said, Kelly first told him that he had some potential, before later saying that he didn’t like the song that Louis worked on with one of the engineers of the singer’s sound in studio.

Louis said he continued to see Kelly after that first session, often meeting Kelly and her team while playing basketball at a suburban Chicago gym. He said that while watching the group, he often saw ladies on the sidelines wearing baby clothes.

Kelly once told him to come meet fellow musicians, but Louis said when he arrived at the Illinois mansion, only the singer was there. He said Kelly had taken him to a detached garage that was set up as a boxing ring, where he started asking him what he was willing to do about the music.

During this conversation, where Kelly also asked him if he had any fantasies about men, the singer gave him a blowjob, Louis said. He added that Kelly finally quit because the teenager was not in it.

He told me to keep that between me and him and said we were a family now, Louis said.

Louis said that sometimes Kelly made him have sex with other people, including a heart-wrenching encounter in the same detached garage.

He snapped his fingers twice and a young woman crawled out from under … the boxing ring. He told her to come here and she crawled over to him and gave him a blowjob, Louis said, adding that Kelly made women give him a blowjob as well.

He was telling her to say she liked it and say my name, he said, adding that while the sexual contact itself didn’t bother him, the meeting was a strange situation.

I was uncomfortable.

Despite the sexual encounters Louis said he didn’t want, he continued to meet Kelly and go to singing parties because he was dedicated to a music career, he said.

I really wanted to be successful in the music industry

Louis was scheduled to continue his testimony Monday afternoon.