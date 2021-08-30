Ace Fashion designer Rohit Verma launches his new perfume brand





Mumbai: Rohit Verma is a costume designer and fashion designer who was also seen in Bigg Boss S3. Being a strong follower of Lord Krishna, Rohit has incorporated his devotion into his work and career from time to time. With Janmashtami around the corner, this fashion ace is ready to launch his very special perfume brand. As a passionate and enthusiastic designer, who always aims to climb the ladder every time, he designed the Vrindavan collection. Vrindavan signifies the colors of unconditional love and purity. It represents the eternity of life and emotions and embodies the values ​​of tolerance, compassion, sacrifice and forgiveness; the saga of an eternal bond. The land on earth called Golok is the pious abode of Lord Krishna and Radha in their opulence and bliss. The collection portrays every feeling of Vrindavan – the Golokdham on earth. A plethora of colors, intricate embroidery and organic fabrics to showcase the zeal of a famous saga in Vrindavan. A mixture of simplicity and intense emotions; The clothes weave the history of RadhaKrishna and the land of Vrindavan. The stunning Dheeraj Dhoopar and the stunning Adah Khan were featured in the stylish and very romantic photo series curated for the collection. This is the very first time that Adah and Dheeraj have shared the same workspace. The collection was photographed by fashion photographer and celebrity Amit Khanna. Makeup by Rishab Khanna, Styling by Rehan Shah, Models by Alesia and Anjali Rauts Cocoaberry, Jewelry by Pooja, available at the Bombay Sheesha Lounge. Rohit has been part of many shows across India and even abroad in cities like Paris, San Francisco, New York, Sydney, Dubai. However, he made sure that his work always remains rooted in the beautiful culture of India. He is known for his designs and concepts which touch on different aspects of the Indian cultural plan. After launching the Vrindavan collection, based on his devotion to Lord Krishna, Rohit launched his own line of fragrances this Janmashtami. The range includes five fragrances for men and two for women. With this effort, he wants to reach more and more people sharing his journey with them through perfume. He said: Pray that you will love all of my perfumes and by using them you will find me close to your heart. The scents are photographed by famous director, filmmaker and photographer Haider Khan. Rohit is known for his fearless demeanor and the confidence with which he dresses to express himself. He is known for his unique and thoughtful sense of fashion; its collections always tell a true story. He says the scents are carefully selected and are an expression of empowerment. As part of his corporate gift business, Rohit has curated a range of lifestyle, home furnishings, accessories and cosmetics for both online and offline marketplaces to ensure that the Rohhit Verma brand and its product offerings reach every home in India and abroad. The collection includes sheets and pillow cases, cushion covers, duvets and comforters, bathrobes, umbrellas, leather handbags, shoes, slippers, tracksuits, Kurta pajama sets , company shirts, Modi jackets, perfumes and body wash products, from a wide range of collections among which the emphasis is on indigenous materials like cotton, bamboo cotton, the following khadi the vision of Make in India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/brandspot/pr-spot/ace-fashion-designer-rohit-verma-launches-his-new-perfume-brand-1025156.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos