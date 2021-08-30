Fashion
How Alexander Roth stays creative
So many Alexandre rothHer career involves capturing the energy of a specific moment, whether it’s posing in front of a camera or documenting your surroundings behind the lens. It requires an ability to be present, which is no small feat when you have a busy schedule to stick to. Now, ahead of next month’s Fashion Week fast approaching, Roth, art director, content creator and model, explains how he is preparing for one of the busiest times of his year.
To better understand how Roth balances his multi-faceted career and responsibilities, the New York-based designer joined us for a day as he prepares for fashion week. He shares how he focuses on inspiration when she hits and prioritizes time to relax. Moreover, through it all, he also makes sure to take care of other life priorities like staying on top of his finances and earning top-notch rewards while paying his expenses, thanks to Oxygenthe mobile banking application of. After all, once you know these things are on the right track, it’s much easier to revel in the moment of witnessing an amazing parade or landing on a brilliant vision for your next big project. Up front, Roth shares more.
What are the non-negotiable items in your morning routine?
“I like to have a busy day, it keeps me on top of everything. I usually start by trying not to look at my phone while I get up, have coffee, etc. I will check my emails. and organize my day. Without a doubt, every morning I freeze my face and listen to music loud enough to put me in a good mood, just one of my rituals. ”
Before fashion week, what are your schedule expectations and how are you preparing for them?
“I usually prioritize any friends or clients that show up during fashion week and then work my schedule around that. I don’t like to be too hectic, I like to take advantage of my time and take it for what it is. Glad to have a great team working by my side with the planning, fittings and all the essentials to get me through the week. ”
What are your responsibilities during Fashion Week (even if two days aren’t exactly the same)?
“I want to learn something new every day, in any creative aspect. I have a journal that I keep, and every day I think of another dream project to work on and start planning for it even s. ‘it never comes to fruition, that’s a big one. Image search and emails are also essential for me. “
As a creative professional, what tips and tools have you found most useful for your financial well-being?
“Each week I set a limit for my personal and business expenses which I do my best not to exceed.”
What are your favorite ways to use oxygen?
“It’s no better than no minimum balance or no monthly fees! And the fact that I get more money than my other cards on almost all of my purchases makes the expense and work less painful than it should be. “
How do you plan your financial goals? And what are you currently working on?
“Most of the time I try to plan a trip, so checking the calendar is the first thing I do. far on. Currently I’m looking for a new apartment and a dog! “
What is your remedy for a midday seizure?
” Coffee. And good music. Maybe a cigarette.
How will this upcoming Fashion Week be unique compared to the ones you’ve already experienced?
“I’m happy to be vaccinated and to participate this year. A lot of eyes are on the fashion world to see how we handle various Fashion Week events. I’m interested to see how it all goes. . I am very happy to see friends that I haven’t seen for a few years, catch up and enjoy this blessing. ”
What is usually the most rewarding part of your workday?
“The end. I cherish the time I have for myself to assess the day I had so that I can plan for the next.”
When it’s finally time to relax, what’s the best way to recharge for the next day?
“Usually I put my phone down for a day. After Fashion Week I’m very energized by social media, collections, people, etc. It’s good to disconnect and get down to earth . ”
