Fashion
Daniel Romanchuk wins gold for just 0.01 seconds in Tokyo
It was a real photo finish in the men’s T54 400m final in Tokyo, with Team USA’s Romanchuk leading the way.
TOKYO, Japan It was an instant finish in the men’s T54 400m final at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. The close race was played on the wire and it was Daniel Romanchuk of the American team who won the gold medal.
It was a race as close as possible.
Romanchuk was in second as he made the last corner, but leaped forward with a hard sprint into the stretch to barely cross the finish line first ahead of Athiwat Paeng-Nuea.
In addition to the gold medal, his time of 45.72 also earned him a new world record.
The difference between the two athletes was thin as a razor. Only 0.01 seconds separates gold from silver. The NBC Olympics Twitter Account also tweeted a screenshot of the finish line to show how close it was.
It was Romanchuk’s first Paralympic gold medal, according to NBCOlympics.com, and he did it like a comeback.
Romanchuk is originally from Baltimore and was a two-time Paralympian. According to his Biography of the United States team, he enjoys being outdoors and studying nature.
If you want to review the exciting finish again, NBC Olympics tweeted a video clip of the race.
Every time you watch it, it’s just as exciting!
For a full breakdown of the number of medals, visit the official website Paralympic site. You can find a full schedule of events and information on how to watch the feeds at the NBC Olympics website.
If you missed a story or want to learn more about Paralympic events, visit 12news.com/paralympics.
12 Sports on YouTube
Watch more of the latest Paralympic videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Do not forget to subscribe!
Sources
2/ https://www.12news.com/article/sports/paralympics/usa-daniel-romanchuk-wins-gold-by-just-001-seconds-in-tokyo-paralympics-mens-400m-t54-final/75-e32ce0e2-cdf5-4f55-a377-edc487e8bb77
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]