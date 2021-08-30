



Racetrack

American Hagan Landry won silver in the men’s F41 shot put, an event in which he missed the 2019 world podium by less than eight inches, with a record third attempt of 13.88m. The Louisiana native and LSU participant, presumably with Hurricane Ida in the lead, defeated reigning Paralympic gold medalist Niko Kappel from Germany but lost to the world record holder and reigning world champion Bobirjon Omonov from Uzbekistan, whose 14.06m surpassed Kappel’s gold record of 13.57m in Rio. American wheelchair runner Daniel Romanchuk, who won gold in the Tokyo 400m on Sunday, finished third in his men’s T54 1,500m race to advance to Tuesday’s final. Swiss Marcel Câlin, Rio silver medalist and 2017 world champion, took the win in 2: 54.63, shattering the 2008 Paralympic record by almost six seconds. Nicknamed the “Silver Bullet,” Hug was born with spina bifida and was introduced to the sport by a teacher who brought along an old racing wheelchair. Romanchuk, the third fastest in the overall standings, was the only American to advance to the final, neither of his teammates, Brian Siemann Where Aaron Pike, made the cut, and neither did the world record holder Brent Lakatos from Canada. In the preliminary round of the Women’s T54 1500m, the Americans Tatiana mcfadden and Susannah Scaroni each won their respective series and qualified for the final on Tuesday. McFadden, who has a silver and a bronze so far in Tokyo, is one medal off his 20th all-time. Scaroni, the fastest qualifier in either series, has won a gold and a bronze so far at these Paralympics. Among the many world records set on Monday: that of Tunisia Walid Ktila , reigning two-time Paralympic champion and four-time reigning 100m T34 world champion, lowered his own Rio Games record by 0.13 seconds to win gold in 15.01. The 36-year-old, with cerebral palsy, now holds five Paralympic medals and has a chance later this week to improve his 2016 silver in the 800m.

