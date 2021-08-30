Model and musician Oren B. Segal bursts onto the fashion scene – Sponsored Content





Although trends play an important role in fashion, that is not its purpose. For many people, it is a form of self-expression and individuality. This means that rather than wearing what is considered, some prefer clothes that express their distinctiveness. Among the countless people who have such a view on fashion is the fashion icon in the making, Oren B. Segal. Oren is a 22-year-old musician, fitness enthusiast and model based in New York City. It has caught the attention of tens of thousands on social media, especially Facebook and Instagram, for its unique and alluring sense of style. He believes that fashion should be more about wearing what you want rather than what is popular, and he reflects this principle in his life. According to Oren, wearing something just because society dictates it to be beautiful is limiting and therefore contradicts the essence of fashion. In his case, he dresses what he wants, and how he wants. This approach makes him feel more like himself and less than everyone else. This feeling of freedom in expressing her individuality in fashion made her love the industry more. Orens’ distinct style is also influenced by what he saw on his travels in various countries around the world. The experience of cultural and clothing differences certainly affected him as a fashion lover. Her travels have made her realize how diverse fashion is and that the more unique the style, the more remarkable and appealing it is to the eyes.

This individuality that Oren embraces through his style has given him a career in the industry. He has received many offers as a freelance model, allowing him to expand his portfolio. Other opportunities presented themselves to him and he seized them with enthusiasm. In the end, all of his efforts led him to successfully launch his own personal brand, which he epitomizes on social media. For a while, his brand has performed quite well, and it might have continued without the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The global phenomenon has brought many challenges and changes, not only in fashion but in almost every industry. Nevertheless, Oren has not given up on the path of doing what is close to his heart. Instead, he persevered and worked even harder to win against all odds. Currently, Orens’ reputation as a model continues to improve and her fashion brand is also gradually becoming a household name. Soon some of the most renowned modeling agencies, photographers and designers will be working hand in hand with his brand. Orens’ belief is that fashion means self-expression; he wants people to adopt their personal style instead of following the latest trends. He made it his mission to break the stigma that unique means old-fashioned. Oren shows people that even if you don’t wear what everyone considers trendy, you can still rock your look. After all, you can be more eye-catching when you are yourself. This article is sponsored content. No endorsement by The Times of Israel of any advertiser’s products or services, actual or implied, is intended.

