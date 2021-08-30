The untold story of IRAQ, downtown New York’s most legendary graffiti team





Ryan mcginley was in high school, working at a skate shop in Hoboken, New Jersey, when he first met Martins. That was 1994. After school, McGinley and his friends would get on the PATH train into town to skate at Astor Place, the Banks or Union Square, where Martins often hung out. When McGinley first met him, Martins was best known as Kool-Aid, as that’s how the name Kunle looked like. But the two didn’t get closer until a few years later, when McGinley became gay. I was looking for a community of people who were interested in the same things as me, namely skateboarding and graffiti, McGinley said (although he never wrote graffiti). One afternoon, he recalls, someone said to me, Hey, you should talk to EARSNOT, because he’s gay. And that was kind of amazing to me, because he just didn’t come across as gay. Later that night, McGinley nervously approached Martins at Astor Place. I was really shy and super shy, McGinley recalls. I said, I have a question for you. Someone told me you were gay. He was like, who asks? I said, well I am, because I’m gay. So he’s like, What ?! Ryan, are you gay ?! Damn yeah! We had this great moment where we kissed and it created that immediate bond because there weren’t any gay skateboarders back then. After McGinley graduated from high school, he attended Parsons School of Design in downtown Manhattan, and in 1998 he moved into an apartment on East Seventh Street. It was kind of a skater flophouse, McGinley said. Everyone would come hang out and stay there. By this point, the IRAQ universe had expanded. McGinley introduced Martins to Dan Colen, a great artist from New Jersey. Colen was then going to the Rhode Island School of Design, but he was visiting the city to spend time with McGinley and Snow and Martins. Around this time, McGinley started jokingly telling Martins that he was in IRAQ. I’d be like, well, you don’t even write graffiti, Martins told me. And he would laugh about it or whatever. But then I realized that a lot of my good friends don’t write graffiti. And they had a lot to offer. With McGinley and Colen downcast, the IRAQ goal became more alive and the eclectic character of the crew took shape. That’s why I wanted to move to New York, McGinley told me, and why I think a lot of people do: to build community. Everyone who is part of IRAQ has come out of some sort of chaos in their family. We were all magnets for each other and we were all looking for a new chosen family. Martins and Snow, in particular, seemed destined for each other. They came from different backgrounds, but they had similar charisma, very high vandalism IQs, and the kinds of differences that made them better as a team. Snow was nervous, fearless, and intensely paranoid. Martins was tall, built and purposeful, a fortress of bravery and self-confidence. I think they really respected each other, said McGinley, primarily as graffiti artists and as people who are really dedicated to their craft and willing to go all the way to get their name known and promote the team. Just a healthy sense of rebellion and danger.

