6 times European brands presented at New York Fashion Week





A few years ago, the trend was for American designers to pick up sticks and show in Paris. Now, as #NYFW returns to in-person shows after the lockdown, a number of European designers including Moschinos Jeremy Scott and Peter Dundas are showing their support for the City That Never Sleeps by bringing their collections to the United States. There is a precedent for this. A few years after founding Miu Miu, in 1993, Miuccia Prada showed off the line at Bryant Park. Donatella Versaces Versus Versace was another regular at the tents. Alexander McQueen started the new century by showing off American flag-patterned boxers at the end of his Spring 2000 show here in New York City. Nicolas Ghesquire brought love at first sight with a Callaghan collection in Manhattan for Spring 2001, then returned with a memorable Balenciaga collection for Fall 2002 at the Gagosian Gallery. And on the anniversary of September 11, 2015, Riccardo Tisci invited a huge crowd to his Givenchy show on Pier 26, not far from where the Twin Towers once stood. With this story, we add two new collections to the archives of Vogue Runway: the Miu Mius Spring 1996 collection, with Chlo Sevigny fresh out of Kids, and the glamorous Spring 1997 range from Versus Versaces with fishtail hems and high impact pattern clashes. Miu Miu, ready-to-wear spring 1996 Versus Versace, ready-to-wear spring 1997 Alexander McQueen, ready-to-wear spring 2000 Callaghan, ready-to-wear spring 2001 Balenciaga, ready-to-wear fall 2002 Givenchy, ready-to-wear spring 2016

