REDValentino to feature Indigenous Hawaiian fashion designers after intellectual property controversy





Three Hawaiian-born fashion designers will have their work featured in the REDValentinos store during the Chelsea Festival in Bloom in London next month. The neighborhoods of Chelsea in London will be decorated with floral and landscape art. The REDValentino store on Sloane Street, one of London’s most exclusive fashion districts, will have floral art on the outside and clothing made by native Hawaiian designers inside. Khaulani Nielson, Manaola Yap and Kini Zamora each produced a textile pattern inspired by the legend of Pelé and his younger sister Hiiakas traveling through the Hawaiian Islands. HPR reached out to Zamora, a former contestant of the popular reality TV show Project Runway. He is the third generation in his family to sew clothes. His aunt, who learned to sew from his parents, organized sewing lessons for him and his cousins. In the next lesson, Zamora was the only one who remained eager to express his creative side through the art of fabrics. Her textile design for REDValentino is decorated with a repeating pattern of palapalai fern. WHO HAS This is Zamoa’s palapalai design on a shoulder bag. “Pele had basically said, ‘Here is a selection of skirts to protect you on this trip. Which one do you want? And she chose pauopalai. Pauopalai was her protection and her skirt on p. This is where I found my inspiration for this print, ”explains Zamora. The collaboration between the three native Hawaiian designers was sparked after REDValentino was criticized for using local artist Allen Akinas’ quilt pattern on multiple garments. REDValentino This design sparked controversy and prompted REDValentino to contact OHA. The company said they didn’t know they were using a Hawaiian quilt pattern. They originally received the design from a New York graphic designer who stole Akinas’ work. They contacted the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to apologize to the Hawaiian community. After several discussions with the OHA, they agreed to showcase the artwork of native Hawaiian designers to their international market. Vicky Holt Takamine is the Executive Director of the Pai Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of traditional Hawaiian arts and culture. She was directly involved in discussions between OHA and REDValentino. She remarks: “REDValentino took away all of the clothes they produced, and they weren’t released for sale.” “They were like, ‘Oh my god. We had just taken over the intellectual property rights of the indigenous peoples. We did something wrong.’ They apologized, they took it all out and tried to work with the Hawaiian community to find a way to redeem themselves, ”Takamine said. Takamine believes this collaboration is a good opportunity to have a discussion about cultural appropriation and to sensitize indigenous Hawaiians about their rights as indigenous people in a colonized community.

