Emily Morrison of Elysian leaves Wall Street to start a fashion brand

Back in 2019, like Emily morrison chatted with local artisans and wandered through the markets of Bodrum and Istanbul, Turkey, she was immediately wowed by the country’s rich patterns and colors.

Upon returning to the United States, her husband encouraged her to contact the artisans she befriended during the trip, order parts, and perhaps organize a pop-up event to showcase the articles to people in his network.

A friend of mine owned a store and organized a pop-up for us, Morrison tells Bustle. After selling this weekend and the following week at another friend’s store, I decided to return to Turkey to design and organize products.

She knew a business was gearing up after a few more sold-out pop-ups and, in April 2020, decided to quit her job on Wall Street to get started. Elysian, a fashion and lifestyle brand that sells vibrant, texturally rich clothing and accessories handmade in Turkey.

Today, the brand is a hit among the Instagram influencers, with fans particularly drawn to the sold-out St. Tropez tote bag in pink and presenting it as something The revenge of a blondes Elle Woods would bring on vacation.

Here, Morrison talks about quitting his corporate finance job after 16 years, building a fashion brand, and forecasting trends for a living.

What sets Elysian apart from other brands?

Elysians products are unique, handmade pieces that use age-old techniques and not mass production. The dyes are different each time, the patterns differ slightly. Nothing is done in bulk. Our silk and silk velvet fabrics are hand-woven in Turkey and Central Anatolia. Patterns, too, have been around for centuries.

The artisans just tweak the prints slightly to add their own touch and also add new colourways that we are working on together, but everything honors the traditional design. Our work with these artisan communities provides a source of income, employment and preservation of art forms that would otherwise be lost due to lack of demand and opportunities in the villages in which we work.

Tell us about a valuable lesson you learned from the launch of Elysian.

I have been fortunate in some ways to not have a background in retail. I didn’t have a clear idea of ​​how things should be, so I tried to acquire more timeless things that you could buy anytime of the year and keep them as treasures, rather than drop in the trendy fashion cycle.

The pieces we sell aim to create an experience where you feel effortlessly transformed when you wear them or enjoy them in your home. They bring joy, comfort and inspiration and transcend all trends on the horizon.

How has your everyday outfit changed during the pandemic? What are your predictions on how this could continue in our post-pandemic wardrobes?

I definitely leaned towards more oversized pieces. People want to dress more easily. Elysian pieces such as our kaftans, silk dresses, and dresses that can be worn indoors, outdoors, and can appeal to everyone’s personal style, have been customer favorites. Well, continue to see these transitional and versatile pieces dominate over the next year or so.

Elysian founder and designer Emily Morrison Photo: Elysian

When you think of the future of fashion, what comes to your mind? What more do you want to see?

Buyers have made much smarter purchases over the past few years. They are educated on what they buy which means they take an approach of quality over quantity and need more transitional pieces or wearable treasures that stand up to seasons, trends and wear. daily.

I would love to see more people appreciate the handwork of real artisans and the time it takes to make products. People often say they want things made by hand, but if a stitch is cut it is a disaster. They don’t really understand that imperfection is what makes these products so beautiful. All of those little things that artisans add to every product are their own brand and not a flaw.