Celebrity kids Leni Klum shine at Dolce & Gabbana show





These famous children did not come to play at the Dolce & Gabbanas Alta Moda show in Venice. Serving serious flair in haute couture designed by the famous Italian fashion house, the children of Hollywood stars Heidi Klum, Christian Bale, Sean Diddy Combs and Monica Bellucci strutted the catwalk near the service pier next to the Doge’s Palace in St. Mark’s Square on Sunday. Proud mum, Klum, 48, said under an Instagram clip of her daughter Leni Klum, 17, strutting the stage, dripping in diamonds and dressed in blue. The standing supermodel sat among other stars including Jennifer Lopez, Helen Mirren, Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Thee Stallion as Leni and the other big-cup babies paraded the Fashion Show Square during the extravagance of multi-day fashion from Dolce & Gabbanas. Leni Klum and models Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda rode on gondolas to the runway. Getty Images The fashionistas were each transported from the canal to the catwalk by gondolas barred by handsome men. Here’s a look at how each dazzling descendant rocked the Alta Moda trail. Chance, Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, Diddy’s daughters Dressed in ruffled tulle mini dresses, Chance, Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs paraded the D&G catwalk. The teenage daughters of music mogul Sean Diddy Combs, 51, oozed opulence as they exercised their modeling strength. Chance, 15, whose mother is Sarah Chapman, stunned by a shimmering mesh off-the-shoulder design with a red ribbon belt. Her half-sisters, 12-year-old twins Jessie and DLila, daughters of Diddy and model Kim Porter, who died in 2018 at the age of 47 from complications from pneumonia, wowed with looks tailored to their individual styles. Jessie wore a silver pleated lurex lace and tulle illusion corset dress with pastel blue accessories and a multi-colored diamond necklace. DLila donned a black pleated taffeta dress adorned with a magenta belt and bling. Diddys Three Darlings made their modeling debut at the 2013 Petite Parades Kids Fashion Week in New York City. D’Lila Star (left), Chance, Combs and Jesse James share a smile together. Broadimage / Shutterstock Leni Klum, Heidi Klum’s daughter Taking over the family business step by step, Leni Klum killed the show with a sassy sashay recalling her Victoria’s Secret model mother Heidi. Wearing a shiny teal Alta Moda corset dress, the 17-year-old balanced a kaleidoscopic jewel crown atop her blonde tresses while walking to the sound of classical music. Klum pulled up to the promenade in style. Getty Images Leni, whose biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore and adoptive father is Klum’s ex-husband Seal, officially launched her modeling career in January, at age 16, on the virtual runway of Berlin Fashion Week. Soon after, she landed her first magazine cover, posing alongside her mother for the January / February edition of Vogue Germany. Leni and Heidi pairing up after the D&G show. Instagram Monica Bellucci’s daughter Deva Cassel Channeling the steely gaze of mother Monica Bellucci, 16-year-old Deva Cassel, whose father is French actor Vincent Cassel, shone in a magenta tulle dress adorned with 3D flowers and bows. Cassel sailed to the gangway, sporting its original magenta D&G Alta Moda. Manuele Mangiarotti / IPA / Shutters Cassel’s modeling credits include covers for Vogue Italia, Harpers Bazaar, and Elle. She also served as a campaign model for Dolce & Gabbanas Dolce Shine Fragrance in 2020. Cassel and mum Monica Bellucci enjoyed mum and me vacation in Greece earlier this month. Papadakis Presse / MEGA Christian Bale’s daughter Emmeline Bale Emmeline Bale, 16, donned a cream-colored illusion tulle corset dress embroidered with radiant brooches, crystals and hand-painted organza flowers. New to the modeling scene, Emmeline follows in the avant-garde footsteps of her mother, former model Sandra “Sibi” Blai. Emmeline Bale beamed with beauty as she killed the stage at one of her first big modeling gigs. Instagram

