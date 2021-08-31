Fashion Court: Reilly Opelka explains why a clear identity is the key to fashion and tennis | ATP circuit

Reilly Opelka is working hard on his craft, and it helped him reach a career high No.23 in the FedEx ATP rankings earlier this month. But off the court, you’re much more likely to find the 24-year-old discussing fashion than tennis.

Ahead of the US Open – and New York Fashion Week (September 8-12) – ATPTour.com spoke to the American about his fashion inspirations, the time he spent with a designer earlier this year and why having a clear identity is important in both. fashion and tennis.

What is your biggest fashion influence?

The people I admire are or were in sport. I admire Venus Williams very much. She has been a great mentor to me. I learned a lot from her. John Isner, he was similar. Just good people, really good people.

If you’re going out for a night out with friends, what’s your favorite outfit?

Most of the time I wear a lot of all black. It depends on the occasion. I wear a lot of Rick Owens and it’s only solid, there aren’t a lot of prints. There is a Paria Farzaneh girl, of whom I am a big fan at the moment. I love his brand, it’s perfect for Florida because it’s all nylon and it’s technical fabric. When it starts to rain, a lot of her stuff is waterproof and almost made for Florida, but she comes from London. It makes sense, it rains a lot there. I’m really high on her right now.

He is someone you can say I admire outside of tennis. She won the LVMH Award, which is equivalent to winning the Next Gen ATP Finals. This means that you are legit and that she did it on her own which is so rare. Everything she makes comes from her and two or three other members of her team. She’s really cool and a total badass. I like his philosophy.

We hung out in London before Wimbledon and I’m super high with her. I love her brand, I love to see how she lives her brand. These are people like that that I admire outside of tennis. I was inspired by her a lot and was delighted to spend time with her and see how she conducted her business and her thoughts on the fashion industry.

We’re a bit on the same page, but she has a very futuristic thinking and wants everything to be timeless. She wants all of her pieces to be transmitted and everything has a purpose, it’s not just to be beautiful.

How did you meet her?

I’m Fashion Week and she had a great show in Paris a few years ago and then I followed her brand and we just got in touch. We were able to connect this year for the first time in London.

She took me where she came from, Brockley. Between tournaments I was able to get out of the bubble which was super refreshing. She gave me a tour of her small town of Brockley in South London. [Paria] and her boyfriend, who is a photographer and really nice, came to all of my games at Queen’s Club, they came to Wimbledon. They brought friends and had fun. They showed me their hometown and made me feel comfortable.

Honestly, I can’t wait to go back and get out there and explore more with them. It really marked me, I don’t even know if she realizes it. We just spent a day together, but I was really impressed with her and the way she was doing it.



Opelka wore a pink tie-dye shirt earlier this year. Photo credit: Casey Sykes / Getty Images.

How nice to get to know people in these different industries?

I was a fan of his brand. I didn’t know what to expect from her. But I had no idea she was going to be this cool. She’s a badass, that’s how I would put it. She has a clear identity of what her brand is. She’s so sure what she likes and it resonated well with me.

It’s similar to tennis in some ways. It’s just about having a clear identity on how you want to be as a tennis player, how you want to run your games and your training. You can find some correlation and I think it’s pretty special.

What’s the biggest fashion mistake you’ve ever made?

Now the things I buy are much more timeless and they are less trendy. So many things are going on trend and they are quickly disappearing. It defeats the purpose.

Sustainable fashion is something everyone is trying to promote now … Everyone has to claim it now to be fashionable, they have to claim to be sustainable. They make cheesy prints that just aren’t timeless. They will be passed in two months. Whatever garment you have purchased is simply wasted because you only wear it once. When I buy, I’m always looking to see if I can be sure I can wear it in 10, 15 years.

I’m an all black guy. I wear all black.

What would you never wear?

I don’t really like the leather on the jackets. I’m not a fat guy with a leather jacket. It’s definitely a no-go for me. Also those Balenciaga shoes that a lot of people wear, which are really big. Also off-white. I will never wear Off-White, it makes me cringe a little. Philipp Plein, very cranky, will never wear. They are my two best not.