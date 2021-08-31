Rosie Assoulin Brings Fashion and Wine to Napa Valley, Naturally





Rosie Assoulin toasts the guests of her Vivanterre popup at the Solage Inn in Calistoga.

Samantha tyler cooper

Fashion designer Rosie Assoulin showcases her New York sensibility to Napa Valley through a wine-slash fashion pop-up at Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection, a newly renovated very luxurious resort located in Calistoga. If this sounds like an odd combo, you might not have known that Assoulin and her husband Max recently founded a wine brand called Vivanterre, for which they have partnered with winemakers Patrick Bouju and Justine Loiseau, and wine director Cédric Nicaise. They kicked off the pop-up with a dinner at Solage, where they showcased exclusive kimono-style dresses in hand-painted watercolor and cashmere prints, as well as aprons and napkins alongside pretty glasses of natural wine from Vivanterre. Vivanterre wine

Samantha tyler cooper

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The wine is produced in Auvergne from grapes grown in organic and biodynamic agriculture. Natural vinification does not include any filtration or addition of sulphites. The idea was to reflect the living earth, hence the name Vivanterre. The popup will also sell some of Rosie Assoulin’s best sellers, including hair bows, Rosie Assoulin x Papier stationery, and select pieces from recent collections including garden dresses and evening dresses. Prices range from $ 50 to $ 3,000. It’s a great excuse to check out the recently completed $ 30 million redesign at Solage, which includes a new restaurant called Picobar, newly built suites, and renovated guest rooms and public spaces. Located in the heart of the California wine country, the property is set on 22 acres surrounded by scenic mountains and scenic vineyards. Rosie Assoulin designs at her popup at the Solage Resort in Calistoga.

Samantha tyler cooper

During the pop-up, customers can experience exclusive wine flights and limited edition bottles created especially for Solage served by the pool and restaurants. The wine theft is $ 45 for 3.3 oz. verse de Vivanterres 2020 White Petnat PRS, a blend of Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, Riesling and Sylvaner; 2020 MSM Blanc, 100% Melon de Bourgogne, and 2020 Gamay MVB, 100% Gamay du Beaujolais. The pop-up at Solage will last until Labor Day weekend, with its last day on Tuesday, September 7.

