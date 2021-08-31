Is golf ready for the crop tops? Golf Digest Editors Take Action | Golf equipment: clubs, balls, bags





Women’s sportswear company Outdoor Voices recently released a collection of women’s golf and tennis apparel that got the ladies talking about Golf Digest. In addition to a sleek dress with pockets and a flowing skirt that sold out almost instantly, the brand released a cropped polo shirt with a length that sits just above the belly button. The polo shirt is made from a soft cotton pique, is super breathable, and has a touch of spandex for great mobility, but that begs the question: is golf ready for crop tops? Our editors intervene.

Outdoor Voices isn’t the only brand to offer short polo shirts, we’ve also seen styling from golf brands like Nike, adidas, and Ralph Lauren, as well as trendy brands like Zara, Urban Outfitters, and American Eagle. Golf-inspired preppy looks have been popular in the fashion world and it’s not uncommon to see someone dressed up ready to play miles from the golf course.

A great look, so well styled

Cropped tops on the course are great, but the key is pairing them with the right lows. Save by showing your belly for the beach and find yourself some cute shorts, a skirt or high waisted pants. The fit is flattering and chic, and you can easily wear the look off the course. Hally Leadbetter, Senior Producer, Digital Content

A stylish golf look, off the course

I love a short polo shirt! But save it for the streets. For a very Y2K Cool Girl look, pair a boxy interpretation with high-waisted A-line jeans. I like to dress her up in a strappy (but so low) heel or dress her up in white sneakers. If you want to stay trendy without breaking the bank, you can create your own short polo shirt in any length you want. For the saver / renovator / bored there are some cool vintage polo shirts to be found at affordable prices, you can even get funky with the hem (there are no straight cuts here). Although that does raise the question: how much is the cropping too cropped? I do not know. But think about this style the next time you need to dress up for an overnight golf party inspired by a post-pandemic wedding date. In fact, I withdraw that. I know how too cropped the crop is. There is nothing like it. Emma François, Summer intern

I’m generally in the camp supporting any golf outfit that suits the body and location. It can dramatically change from course to course and from golfer to golfer. It is important that we help golfers wear what they feel comfortable in and that we are open to new looks on the course. The crop tops debate is a bit more unique than the hoodies, bucket hats, or black socks discussions we’ve had in the past. First let all the misconceptions about crop tops come out of your head. Not all cultures are tiny, revealing, or tight-fitting. As a shorter woman (5ft 5in), I’m drawn to short hems or short waisted pieces for golf and life as it fits my shorter torso which doesn’t mean my belly is exposed. I’ll layer a cropped jacket over my favorite casual golf dress to give it a little more structure or wear a cropped stand-neck shirt over a skirt to avoid the extra fabric buildup from many regular-length tops. I’ll always do a few practice swings in the locker room when trying on new golf clothes and if I’m feeling too exposed in a crop top I’ll wear a tank top underneath. It’s about dressing for your body and your comfort level. Brittany Romano, associate editor

