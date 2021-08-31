Fashion
Essential style tips for guys who want to dress better
Men’s style is constantly evolving as trends change and change. Being on top of your fashion game can be a tough challenge. Keeping your wardrobe up to date can also be a costly task.
However, with a few tips and tricks, you can dress better and update your favorite looks. Fun accessories, pops of color and mixes and combinations can help you create stunning sets. Discover these essential tips to dress better and enhance your style.
Don’t forget to accessorize
The right accessories can take a boring outfit to the next level. They can help you dress up a casual look or add striking pops of color. Adding an accessory or two can also enhance your look and make it more sophisticated and elegant.
Hats have it
Hats are one of the best ways to complete your outfit. With the right choice of headwear, you have the potential to make a statement that gets noticed. The trick is to find the perfect hat for your outfit and the occasion.
The classic baseball cap is perfect for almost any evening and weekend activity. If you need flexible sizes, look for adjustable choices or hats for big heads. The key here is comfort, so you want it to fit well. Look for styles with fun patterns or colors that stand out to make your baseball cap go just as well with your outfit.
For more formal occasions, options like fedoras add a bit of style and class to your look. A flat tweed cap also creates the same effect. Dark neutrals, checks, and subtle patterns make these hats chic additions to your ensemble.
The right shoe choices
For casual looks, consider your shoes. Combine form and function to make a comfortable statement. Sneakers in bright colors or retro designs can take basic jeans and a t-shirt from boring to high fashion. Or opt for a slip-on sneaker with a bold pattern for an avant-garde vibe.
Sandals are another great option to complement casual looks. Leather thongs can be a dressier option while keeping your toes cool. Waterslides are an ideal choice that can take you from the pool to the beach, to that backyard barbecue.
Dress shoe selections can be a bit trickier. Fortunately, many shoemakers are now combining cushioned and supportive insoles with on-trend styles. that does not sacrifice comfort. Oxfords and boat shoes are perfect for the office. Look for wing tips or dress boots to make a statement at your next formal event.
Outfits with perfect pairings
One of the biggest challenges many men face is matching the right clothes. Part of this process is having a well organized closet that makes it easy to pair items. It is also important to know the basic rules of mixing and pairing to achieve stunning stunning looks.
Mix of patterns
Mixing patterns is one of the best ways to make an edgy statement. By combining patterns, you create an overall look that is all your own. However, this technique can take time and practice to be perfect.
Flowers and plaids are one of the best places to start here. Look for patterns with similar color schemes and make sure the size of the patterns is similar. Subtle patterns, small checks, or gingham work best with small-scale flowers. Try a fun floral tie with a plaid pocket square for a solid yet fun look.
You can also mix and match striped patterns to add interest to your outfits. Look for consistent colors to keep the look balanced. Pair a navy striped button down shirt under a navy striped sweater for a preppy look with a unique twist.
Matching colors
Pairing colors is another fun way to take your style to the next level. It can give you more options with your wardrobe. It can also give you new ways to change up your look without having to buy new clothes.
Monochrome color schemes are sophisticated and elegant. The combination of gray and black creates a stunning style, perfect for formal events and the office. Sticking in white from head to toe gives your look an airy feel, perfect for the beach or a poolside party. Or go for a bright color scheme in shades like red or green to really stand out from the crowd.
Contrasting colors are another way to make a bold statement. Combine complementary colors for a bold, super stylish look. An orange colored shirt looks great over bright blue jeans. Through a green jacket over a scarlet-colored t-shirt. Look for clothes in yellow and purple to pair for a bright ensemble.
Know where to buy
Now that you know what to look for in clothes and accessories and how to create the perfect look, you need to decide where to buy. Fortunately, there are tons of options. And with your budget and personal style in mind, you can decide where you’re going to start sourcing your wardrobe.
Don’t hesitate to shop around when looking for the best deals. The mall can be your first instinct when you start shopping. However, thinking outside the box can save you money and earn you some unique finds.
Small shops often have items that you won’t find anywhere else. In addition, you will be supporting a local business. On the other hand, general merchandise retailers are also starting to develop cutting edge designs with affordable prices. Combine pieces from these two options for a unique look that matches your style.
The world of online shopping also puts tons of choices at your fingertips. It also allows you to find items within minutes that might be impossible to locate in nearby brick and mortar stores. If you have special sizing needs, online retailers can help. Online shopping also makes it easy and quick to compare prices to make sure you get the best deal possible.
Improve your personal fashion style
Your fashion style is unique to you. Use it as a chance to express yourself and find out what is right about you. Follow these tips and customize them to take your personal fashion style to the next level.
