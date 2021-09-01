Fashion
Fall fashion trends to watch this season – Le Parthénon
As fall approaches, summer fashion trends are shifting to accommodate the transition of the seasons. Combining trendy pieces with trendy basics is a great way to complete your outfit.
Sage Swirl Cider Knit Halter Neck Top ($ 24.00): This cute knit collar crop top is a must have piece in your collection. The combination of patterns and buttons can be fun to play with and can be worn in different ways.
American Eagle Denim Baggy Mom Short (On sale for $ 19.98): Distressed shorts will always be on trend, and these American Eagle mom shorts are perfect to wear with your favorite shirt or blouse.
Chuck Taylor All Star Spiked Leather ($ 75.00): These pretty platforms bring an interesting and trendy touch to the infamous Converse High tops. Pairing them with a few other casual pieces will look good with minimal effort.
Eva JW PEI Crossbody Bag in Black Crocodile ($ 59.00): This simple shoulder bag can hold everything you need and enhance a basic look to make it more complex. Putting on your favorite bag is the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.
Revolve Large Necklace Gourmette Michel ($ 48.00): Chunky jewelry has grown in popularity in recent months, and chain necklaces are all the rage right now. The Revolves gold chain necklace adds a feminine touch to the iconic jewelry style.
Evry Jewels Love You So Matcha Ring ($ 30.00): Following the current trend for chunky jewelry, these heart shaped rings are the cutest accent pieces that will get all eyes on you! The sage green color pairs perfectly with the gold and silver bases, so it’s up to you which one you adore the most or why not both?
