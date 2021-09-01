Fashion photographer Bruce Weber settles sexual assault lawsuit

Legendary fashion photographer Bruce Weber has settled a lawsuit brought by a group of male models who accused him of sexually assaulting them, Page Six has learned.

The 75-year-old photographer is said to have groped some of the men during photo ops while claiming to help them with what he claimed to be “breathing exercises,” a process the models dubbed “brucifying,” according to court documents.

Weber, who had worked with publications such as Vogue, had denied the allegations, saying he planned to defend himself “vigorously”.

“I have spent my career capturing the human spirit through photographs and I am convinced that in due course the truth will prevail,” he said.

The new settlement does not include any admission of guilt on Weber’s part, but ends a joint lawsuit filed by models Josh Ardolf, Anthony Baldwin, Jacob Madden and Jnana Van Oijen.

The amount of the out-of-court settlement was not disclosed.

Last month, Weber settled a separate and similar action brought by model Jason Boyce, also for an undisclosed sum.

Weber was accused in the most recent lawsuit of calling and texting models to book them personally, even going so far as to brag about being able to get them high profile shoots.

But the models have reportedly started to warn each other against the “breathing exercises” Weber made them do.

Van Oijen claimed that they even used the term “Brucified as a shorthand for his inappropriate behavior on set.”

He said in court documents: “I saw Bruce take one of the youngest models in the scene on a private shoot, a private setting… I don’t remember who it was, but someone s ‘went back and quoted me oh, he’s going to get’ Brucified. ‘”

Baldwin claimed in newspapers that during a shoot for Abercrombie & Fitch in 2009 on Amelia Island in Florida, Weber got bored when he refused to pose nude.

He then allegedly groped him while he was in his underwear after giving him breathing exercises.

After the charges against Weber were made public, Vogue dean Anna Wintour said she was putting her working relationship with him on hold.

The case against Weber was not without its problems, however.

In June 2020, powerful lawyer Lisa Bloom was ordered to pay Weber more than $ 28,000 in legal fees after her client Boyce refused to answer certain questions during a deposition.

At the insistence of Bloom and his team, the deposit was stopped. She then chose to defer and must now pay the fees.

Lawyer Bloom held a press conference with models Mark Ricketson and Jason Boyce – who accused Weber of sexual misconduct – in December 2017. Getty Images

Then, in September 2020, a judge dismissed Kruegers’ lawsuit against Weber because, as a source claimed, his recollection of the year in which the alleged incidents occurred appeared to be murky.

Bloom told us at the time: “Like many accusers of sexual assault, [Krueger] has faced a strict statute of limitations, which unfairly limits the time sexual assault accusers can prosecute, regardless of the strength of their case. The rejection of his case was based solely on this timeline and had nothing to do with the veracity of Mr. Kruegers’ allegations.

Commenting on Tuesday, Arick Fudali, partner of The Bloom Firm, told Page Six: “The parties have chosen to put this case behind them and move forward with their lives.”

While a source close to Weber told us: “Bruce chose to leave this matter behind him and move on with his life.”