New York Fashion Week calendar: what to know for September 2021

Alright, fashion fans. The official New York Fashion Week schedule has gone down, so you know what that means: A-plus street style looks are coming! Every year, designers young and old descend on the city to organize events all over New York to show off their new collections and do well for Fashion Month. If you were hoping to attend a street style photoshoot, see a potential celebrity, or attend events open to the public, I have all the details on what happens when you can browse them.

Here’s the breakdown: After last season was mostly virtual, this NYFW will feature a series of in-person and digital presentations. The official calendar also notes whether or not a specific show is on the American collections calendar, a list of American designers around which the broader Fashion Week calendar is designed.

It all officially begins on Tuesday, September 7. Day one is made up of a handful of in-person events, by invitation only. These include Maiden Name, Collina Strada, Christian Siriano, the launch of the second Ksubi x Hidji collaboration and Harlems Fashion Row.

Wednesday, September 8 will feature a mix of in-person and digital events. Brands that will be hosting shows, premieres, or in-person events include Tanya Taylor, Marrisa Wilson, threeASFOUR, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, New York Mens Day, Rosetta Getty, A-Company, Cinq A Sept, Bronx and Banco, PatBO , Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Imitation of Christ, Duncan, Elena Velez, New York Mens Day, Mercy Cellars wine tasting with Alton Mason, Peter Do, Dundas x REVOLVE, Erigo X, Proenza Schouler, Willy Chavarria and Prabal Gurung.

Live streaming and digital-only events include brands like Ulla Johnson, Marrisa Wilson, Adeam, PH5, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Maison Atia, Badgley Mischka, Nicole Miller, Tadashi Shoji, Chaance and Pierre Blanc. There will also be live programming titled From Sketches Social, A Designers POV presented by REVOLVE and the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Toast.

The Thursday September 9 program includes in-person shows, events and / or presentations for Alo Wellness Dept, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Veronica Beard, C + plus SERIES, Mia Vesper, Theophilio, Bevza, Frederick Anderson, Dur Doux, Moschino, REVOLVE Gallery, Naeem Khan, Monse, LaPointe, Gen Art x equalshuman, PrettyLittleThing, Sergio Hudson, Carolina Herrera and LaQuan Smith.

Brands that will host live and digital-only events include Mia Vesper, Theo, Kamilla Purshie, NALEBE, Chocheng, RVNG, Samantha Black, Bella Rene, Johnathan Hayden, Ajovang, Cristina Nitopi, Barragan, Par Bronte Laurent, Tia Adeola and Concept Korea. There will also be digital programming including Reinvigorating New Yorks Fashion Economy and The Future of Fashion and Luxury-Altuzarras Return to NYFW presented by BMW.

In-person events for Friday, September 10 include Aknvas, Rebecca Minkoff, Michael Kors, Mia Vesper, Private Policy, Tiffany Brown Designs, Luchen, Maison Kitsune x NYFW Music Festival, which will feature artists like Life on Planets & Taylor Bense , AMRIT, Kitty Ca $ h, Va $ Shtie and Tommy GenesisTombogo, Jason Wu Collection, Batsheva, Markarian, Bibhu Mohapatra, House of Aama, Cynthia Rowley, Kevan Hall, Coach, alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet, Eck Kitshaus Latta, Maisonune , Christian Cowan, Head of State and Brandon Maxwell.

Brands that will host live, digital-only events include designers such as Dirty Pineapple, Haleia, Pamella Roland, Raisavanessa, From Sketches to Social: A Designers POV presented by REVOLVE, Silent Panda, Des Pierrot and Advisry. There will also be live programming including 21st Century Collectors and Interior Designs Phsysidigital Boom.

The Saturday September 11 program includes in-person shows, presentations and events by Renteture, Junny, Maisie Wilen, Khiry, Studio 189, Global Fashion Collective I, Rodarte, Telfar, Global Fashion Collective II, Theophilio, M. Saturday, Rachel Comey, Anna Sui, Jonathan Simkhai, Thom Browne, Deity New York, Vaquera and Luar.

Brands that will be hosting live and digital-only events include Junny, LORING New York, Undra Celeste New York, Mimi So, Colin LoCascio, Eugene Taylor Brand, Reinvigorating New Yorks Fashion Economy, Tanner Fletcher, The Future of Fashion and LuxuryAltuzarras Return at NYFW presented by BMW, Melke, INF and Salon Des Refuses. There will also be live programming covering creation, the new digital landscape and resilience and memory, New York 20 years after 9/11 with Harper’s Bazaar.

In-person events on the final day, Sunday, September 12, include Chuks Collins, Whensmokeclears, Sandy Liang, Sienna Li, Tory Burch, Social-Work, Victor Glemaud, Khaite, Dennis Basso, Kenneth Nicholson, Altuzarra, Chromat, Puppets & Puppets , Who Decides War, Kim Shui, Staud, the 2nd Collaboration Party Ksubi x Hidji and The Blonds.

Events broadcast live only include Whensmokeclears, Gasanova, 21st Century Collectors, Chuks Collins, Interior Designs Phsysidigital Boom, Creation, The New Digital Landscape, Oscar De la Renta, Resilience and Remembrance: New York 20 Years After 9/11 with Harper’s Bazaar, My American Dream: Understanding the Fashion World through the Experience, Representation and Identity of Immigrants in the Fashion Age presented by Afterpay.

In addition to the list of events above, the Fifth Avenue Association organizes NYFW the fifth for the first time. 608 Fifth Avenue, a three-story venue located directly across from Saks Fifth Avenue and Rockefeller Center, will be turned into a track and serve as the hub for several shows taking place this season with CFDA support. The events will take place throughout Fashion Week, September 9-12.

Shows on September 9 include Supima, Rookie USA with the Levis, Nike, Jordan, Converse, Hurley and 3BRAND children’s clothing collections. September 10 shows include Tasou and Renee Cafaro Atelier. Shows on September 11 include Global Fashion Collective I: CEst D, Irene de la Vega, Sanjuktas Studio, Global Fashion Collective II, which includes Unusual, Saint Jesus, Blue Tamburin and Albright College. Finally, September 12 shows include Kevan Hall, KavenLiu, Dimor Koreano and KLOVA for Nolcha.

Last but not least, Afterpay will be sponsoring several events throughout the week, including in-person shows for LaQuan Smith on September 9, the Maison Kitsune show on September 10, and the Staud show on September 12. Afterpay will also host The NYFW Shops on September 10 at participating retailers, the NYFW.com, the Afterpay Quarter on Washington Street and West 14 Street, and the Maison Kitsune x NYFW Music Festival at these same locations.

At the end of the line ? There’s a lot to love this fashion month, so start planning your looks. Oh NYFW, we missed you!