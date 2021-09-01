Law Roach used fashion history to bring Halsey’s visual album to life

For musicians, visual albums represent one of the ultimate forms of expression. Artists have reached career heights by releasing films that tie their songs to a deeper message. This month, Halsey debuted the concept with, If I can’t have love I want powerr, a double whammy that combines introspective songs produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross with a full-fledged fantasy performed by Colin Tilley.

Released on IMAX, the hour-long film is a dramatic tale of courtly betrayals where Halsey’s thoughts of loneliness, romance and motherhood come to life. If that wasn’t sensational enough, it’s also filled to the brim with haute couture curated by Hollywood image architect Law Roach, who served as the costume designer. Roach, who was introduced to Halsey by her hairstylist, Martin-Christopher Harper, came to the project shortly after her first conversation with the star. We just talked about fashion and the possibility of working together and then they offered me this amazing job, Roach shared over the phone from Los Angeles. At first there were only six looks, but it got so much bigger.

The protagonist of the film, developed, written and performed by Halsey, is a commoner turned queen whose abusive royal husband has died under suspicious circumstances. She’s a woman who feels powerful, but she’s also desperate [situation]Roach said. I wanted to build her life through clothes that could reflect that. The duality of the characters is evident in the pieces that made the final cut. In mourning, the queen goes Gothic in a sculpted black haute couture dress by Stéphane Rolland with shoulder details that a Tudor monarch would approve of. Moments of provocation call for the armored look of Joyce Spakmans’ custom warrior corsets, which are adorned with gold, jeweled tassels and miniature Renaissance portraits.

Halsey in Elie Saab Haute Couture FW 17

While the story exhibits the characteristics of period courtiers, wicked bureaucrats, and plenty of intrigue, Roach didn’t limit himself to reproducing the appearance of a specific historical epoch. What’s exciting is that we didn’t stick to a benchmark; we were able to bounce back through history, he says. There were pieces that looked very 1800s, some that were more baroque, some that looked like the 1600s. We had the freedom to create. Halsey gave me so much confidence, and it was empowering.

Working without previews of the final songs and with a tight schedule, Roach and his team tirelessly created a wardrobe that matched the vibe Halsey was trying to conjure up. Many period projects are largely based on costumes rented from archive houses. Instead, Roach focused on designers like Vivienne Westwood and John Galliano, whose work contains nods to classic benchmarks. The fun part was finding modern clothes that looked vintage. We didn’t want to go to a costume house or a rental place, says Roach. It would have made it easier, but it was more interesting to research these pieces, and when we couldn’t find the originals, we would work with designers to create new versions.

This vibrant green Vivienne Westwood dress that Halsey wears to a playful scene with her ladies-in-waiting comes straight from the brand’s Spring / Summer 1996 runway show, where it was first worn by Linda Evangelista. The coordinating hot pink number used for a dream streak was a custom creation developed by the Westwood team. Eagle-eyed fashion enthusiasts will spot treasures like a black velvet gown from Christian Lacroix’s Fall / Winter 1998 runway show and the spiky couture jewelry Shaun Leane created for Alexander McQueens’ iconic runway shows in the early years. Roach adds to the surreal vibe sought by Halsey and director Tiley by combining the designs to create outfits worthy of an editorial. As a stylist, opportunities to tell a story with this scale of clothing and all those archival pieces are rare, he says. It’s amazing just to touch them and play with them because they are part of the story.

With the final draft now available to the world, Roach is ready for the sequel. This is my second movie of the year, so I’m on a roll, he said, nodding at the sleek evening outfit he dressed Zendaya in for. Malcolm and Marie. This experience was a dream, but was only just beginning.