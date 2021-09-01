Where to wear 7 stunning looks before the end of summer





It’s the last day of August today, but that doesn’t mean summer is over, technically there are three weeks left. To end the season on a high note, we’ve listed some beautiful dresses (and two two-piece) and where you should wear them. After all, the weather and the mood can vary greatly from place to place. From the Nordic countries to the tropics, here are the looks you’ll want to wear: Totme gathered jersey dress in Cava

Totme

1. Athens – Totme gathered jersey dress in Cava This draped dress has Greek goddess vibes and is perfect to wear in Athens on a hot September day. The maxi length is airy and moves beautifully with your body with a unique one-shoulder design. This dress can be worn flat or with heels, making it an ideal day or night candidate for your stay in the Greek capital. Sir the Label Long Skirt and Asymmetric Top Dmitri

Mr. label

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> 2. Santorini – Monsieur le Label Dmitri long skirt and One shoulder top This blue and white two-piece set is perfect for the island of Santorini, where the buildings are almost exclusively in these two colors. The material is an airy silk and cotton blend with nautical drawstring rope to tie both the skirt and the top. The skirt also has pockets which give it a more casual feel. Wear it to dinner at one of Santorini’s many beautiful open-air restaurants where you will adapt perfectly to the colors. Skirt and tank top Miami Jaspre never fully dressed

Never fully dressed

3. Miami – Never fully dressed Miami Jaspre skirt and Camisole top Miami is colorful and tropical, so why not wear an ensemble that does both of these things when you’re there. The Miami Jaspre skirt and the Never Fully Dresseds tank top pair perfectly (almost looking like a dress) in a mix of pink, green and yellow prints with palm trees and construction patterns highlighted. The top and skirt are very versatile and can be worn in different ways. The set is even suitable for pregnancy. Wear it to go for a juice on a hot Miami day and blend in with the brightly colored scenery. Andrea Imayah Reni Dress

Andrea Imayah

4. Canouan – Andrea Imayah Reni Dress This Andrea Imayah orange bronze number has a silk finish and is perfect for an equally colorful sunset. The Caribbean island of Canouan is famous for its beautiful beaches and sunset scenery, so you should take this dress with you on a trip there. It’s perfect to wear to the new opening Soho Beach House Canouan and with a small, visible belly, you’re guaranteed to steal the show. Matthew Bruch Halter Color Block Linen Mini Dress

Matthieu bruch

5. Tulum – Matthieu Bruch Backless Color Block Linen Mini Dress With a barely there linen blend and comfy ties, this Matthew Bruch is the ultimate warm-weather item, perfect to wear in a stuffy place like Tulum. With an A-line cut and almost all-bare back, you’ll be able to cool off easily and look super hot in the process. This dress also takes up little space in your suitcase, ideal for a short weekend with just a small carry-on. Ulla Johnson Honoria Dress

Ulla johnson

Stockholm – Ulla Johnson Honoria dress Let’s go somewhere cooler but has very long daylight hours in Stockholm. This Ulla Johnson Honoria dress from their pre-fall 2021 collection features a gorgeous bronze, blue and black print and can be worn bare-legged or tights for those chilly Scandinavian summer nights. The flowing sleeves are super flattering and the belted waist gives you a beautiful hourglass figure. Shona Joy Magnolia Ruffle Midi Dress in Ivory

Shona joy

7. Sardinia Shona Joy Magnolia Ruffle Midi Dress in Ivory Nothing says summer like a white dress and this one by Shona Joy also works on cooler September evenings. This ivory dress in textured cotton embroidery has voluminous puffed sleeves and a belt that cinches the waist. Wear it on a sunset cruise around Sardinia when you’re feeling a little chilly after a day of swimming in September.

