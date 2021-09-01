best beauty brands for men

Normal text size Larger text size Very large text size Men are the final frontier in Australia’s $ 4.3 billion cosmetics market, with British beauty brand War Paint joining the battle, alongside luxury giants Chanel, Gucci and Tom Ford, to put the spotlight on foundation and concealer alongside shaving gel in avowed dudes bathroom cabinets. . War Paint has launched a digital marketplace and will be sold in Australian fashion label Nique’s Melbourne and Sydney stores when the lockdown restrictions are lifted. It’s a chance to compete with the biggest beauty brands that are currently expanding their marketing to include men, but founder Danny Grays’ motivations go far below the skin. I founded the brand because I have body dysmorphia, Gray, 34, said from his new flagship store on Carnaby Street in London. I was bullied in my college when I was younger because of my ears. I started to obsess over my appearance and at 15 I had spots [pimples] and did not know what to do. Loading Grays’ older sister came to the rescue with a correction stick. I have been putting on makeup ever since. Leaving behind a corporate career in car rental and taking on a second mortgage, Gray started War Paint in 2018, taking the slang name for makeup. Since then he has developed client bases in England, Ireland, Japan and Canada, with the current focus on Australia, as Gray tries to make the idea of ​​holding a makeup brush as natural as wielding a men’s razor. A lot of men would be ashamed to use makeup and that’s why our upbringing is so different from a brand focused on women, Gray says. If you go to the site of a brand like MAC, all the photos of women and even their tutorials are aimed at women. They are long. Ours are only two minutes.

Gray is not interested in teaching men how to apply a smoky eye or outline their jawline, preferring to focus on correcting the skin and concealing blemishes. For him, speaking directly to men is creating opportunities. No one should be pushed in any direction. There should be makeup brands for people who are gender neutral, for women and for men. Targeting men, Gray competes with Chanel, which launched Chanel’s Boy collection for men in 2018, and Tom Ford’s concealers and eyebrow gels. Other brands, however, are abandoning a male-only approach. Melbourne social influencer Deni Todorovic identifies as non-binary and believes more makeup companies should embrace the Gucci and gender-based approach, featuring both men and women in their campaigns. Influencer and activist Deni Todorovic in a beauty campaign for David Jones. Men’s lipstick is no different from women’s lipstick, Todorovic said. It is the beauty of beauty. Its included. This is not the fashion where people can be excluded because of the size. When you address an audience in a non-sexist way, you are open to everyone. When you create a specific product for men, it becomes more categorizing, like Chanel calling its range Boy.

Todorovic highlights the popularity of male beauty influencers like Jeffree Star and James Charles on social media platforms and the rise of TikTok tutorials to draw attention to men who want to wear makeup. Men’s makeup is no longer just for costumes and performance, they said. Not all the attention on social media is positive, as Todorovic discovered last month when a post in which they appeared on David Jones’ Instagram account drew negative comments, prompting intervention by ‘a moderator. This isn’t the first time this has happened, Todorovic said. This is usually a specific group, mostly women, who leave vitriolic and hateful comments. When I read these comments, I realized how much work we have to do as an industry. People have called the brand a critical wake-up call, which is disappointing. Would they prefer brands to be asleep and not evolving? A first for beauty giant Chanel is Chanel’s The Boy range for men, which includes nail polish and an eye pencil. David Jones is committed to being inclusive and representing diversity in all its forms, from ethnicity to body shape and size, gender identity and everything in between, a written statement from David Jones said. . Our locker rooms are gender neutral and we welcome customers regardless of their identification and wish to engage with the products and services.

The inclusive approach is forward looking, but right now for the department store, the male makeup market is an evolution rather than a revolution. He’s growing up, said Rachel Duffy-Packer, chief beauty director David Jones. But not at the same pace as internationally. In Australia, there are still barriers around male beauty. For Duffy-Packer, Gucci is leading the way in the color category, which encompasses makeup, working with popular figures such as singer Harry Styles. Just think of Harry with his fingernails, she said. He did a lot for it. Singer Harry Styles wearing nail polish at the 63rd Grammy Awards in March. Credit:AP Photo / Chris Pizello Nadia Jones, Creative Director of Nique, hopes more men will feel comfortable walking into boutiques than browsing the expansive beauty sections of department stores. Men will be able to come and experience the product and we have trained all the staff to help guide men through the range, Jones said. Women have years of practice, but many men are starting from scratch.