Clothing exchange and key to sustainable fashion at the new community center





After quietly opening in May, the Sustainable Fashion Community Center located at 1795 Lexington Avenue in Harlem expanded to the second floor and welcomed curious shoppers and passers-by. The East Harlem location has The Swap Shop downstairs and The Fair Trade Gift Shop upstairs. Visitors will find a clothing recycling center, a member-run pop-up, and a safe space to gather, share and educate. There is also the exhibition UnFair: The Story of Consumption, Production and Unsustainable Thinking which is hidden. One fact about the exhibit that shakes people up is that when Reyes’ parents were born there were 2.3 billion people and now there are 7.8 billion, but every year around 150 billion pieces of clothing are manufactured. More from WWD Founder Andrea Reyes conceived the concept which she hopes to expand to other locations. The nonprofit Chashama has partnered with the New York City Department of Small Business Services on its Enliven NYC Startup program, which connects small businesses to temporarily vacant storefronts for free. During the pandemic, many small businesses struggled to raise or access capital for commercial leases. Storefront Startup is for business owners who live in low to moderate income neighborhoods in the city’s five boroughs. After moving in on May 8, Fair Trade Day, Reyes participated in the Youth Summer Employment Program by recruiting 15 interns aged 16 to 21 for six weeks. In November, she started hosting planning meetings about opening a space, so she jumped at the opportunity she didn’t see when it was offered last spring. When the upstairs space opened up two months later, she took it as well. The layout of the second floor, which was once a doctor’s office with several rooms, suits the SFCC well. Workshops can be held there and a sustainable fashion book corner is being created, Reyes said. The story continues Downstairs is the Clothing Exchange where people bring donations and then can select up to 10 pieces for $ 15. In the Fair Trade Gift Shop you will find fair trade coffee from Colombia and Nicaragua, artisanal products from Guatemala and other items. Having taught at Fashion Institute of Technology and LIM, among other schools, Reyes has researched retail and experiential commerce for years. I believe that the exchange is a way to get people to the door and maybe start them in their education of durability. Because of that, I can have this conversation about overproduction, overconsumption, sales formats and small businesses, ”Reyes said. Hoping this fall will be a busy season and open to the possibility of expanding the format to other areas, she said: We believe every neighborhood should have a space like this. It’s not just about buying things. It’s about going in after you’ve cleaned your wardrobe and talking about the mental and physical aspects that go into drinking. We hope to appear in different neighborhoods. We want to start with those who need something like this. Speaking to other like-minded organizations that have the opportunity to take up spaces, Reyes said she was also encouraged by the explosion in the reuse industry. It is part of the DonateNYC program of the New York City Department of Sanitation. Focused on Lexington Avenue, Reyes jokes that she wants to find a job. Once SFCC can continue without overseeing day-to-day operations, it expects other opportunities to arise in other locations. The SFCC also has a back garden with vegetables which have been donated by McEnroe Farms. Visitors are often offered a tomato or two from the vegetable garden. The exhibition was also a localized project created by interns at the center. They highlighted the exploitation of women in clothing production, industrialization, the evolution of factories, the Triangle Shirtwaist factory fire of 1911 which left 134 dead and the collapse of the garment factory. Rana Plaza in 2013 which left 1,134 dead. Given the interest in the exhibit, it could go permanent, Reyes said.

