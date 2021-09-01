Fashion
Which Shapewear Should You Wear These Popular Dress Styles
When it comes to fashion, there is nothing more satisfying than donning a gorgeous new dress for the first time. At least until you realize the zipper is struggling and your bumps show off their bumps with a somewhat ruthless cut.
And while everyone is doing well as they are, it can certainly boost your confidence to arrive at the big event with more hourglass than pint glass. But who wants to diet?
Enter shapewear, the magical underwear that smooths out bumps, folds and tight pieces to create an elegant silhouette. You wouldn’t wear them all the time – but when it’s a wedding (and your ex may be there), a post-lockdown reunion (and you’d rather hide that comfort of eating) or a first date and you want to be more “dizzying” than ho-hum, it’s time to get in shape.
The only problem is that it can be difficult to figure out (see what we did there?) Exactly what you need. Want a high waist panties or a lycra basque? Shorts or all-in-one? And how do you avoid feeling bandaged up like an Egyptian mummy when you just wanted to look a little thinner?
We don’t know either. So we asked shapewear expert Martina Alexander to Maidenform, to find out exactly what we need under each type of dress. Never say we don’t make it easy.
1. A tight dress
Buy it: Phase Eight violet striped lace dress | John Lewis 199
Martine says: “Bodycon dresses need a smooth, seamless silhouette to create the perfect shape. »Firm control briefs that keep you in place is your best bet. There’s also another thing you might not have thought of: fabric.
“When choosing form-fitting clothing to wear under a dress, you can now choose a specific fabric.
Our shapewear selection: Maidenform full brief | 45 of Very
2. A tea dress
Buy it: V-neck floral midi dress with puff sleeves | 39.50 by Marks & Spencer
Martine says: For a tea dress, a good pair of supportive shorts is your new best friend. They will give a nice natural feel underneath, while allowing the fabric to drape beautifully over the stomach, buttocks and thighs.
Look for shorts that are soft, seamless, and most importantly, made from breathable fabrics.
Our shapewear selection: Firm Control Magicwear Geometric Thigh Slimming | 29.50 from M&S
3. A belted dress
Buy it: Bree Phase Eight Ruched Neck Midi Dress | 120 by John Lewis
Martine says: A classic bodysuit is just the ticket to a number like this as it is the perfect solution for creating an hourglass figure in flowing shapes.
Opt for a bodysuit designed to be worn with your favorite bra to show off your figure while keeping you feeling secure and stylish.
“This not only gives you a more comfortable underwear solution, but also recognizes that women come in all shapes and sizes – and bra sizes may not reflect body size.”
Our shapewear selection: Maidenform Bodybriefer | 30 from Amazon
4. A V-neck silhouette
Buy it: Effie jersey dress | 70 from Boden
Martine says: Stuck with which shapewear to wear under a V-neck? Do not worry. A good pair of supportive briefs is what you need. The lightweight control panties have flat seams to give the softest shape.
“Even the most flowing dress looks great with a little belly support that builds confidence to create a pretty feminine shape.”
It is essential to select your actual size – do not decrease the size for more compression; instead, keep an eye out for parts with a higher level of control.
Our shapewear selection: John Lewis & Partners Tessa Bonded High Rise Brief | 20 by John Lewis
