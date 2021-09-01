Brands return to physical formats for women’s shows in Paris – WWD





PARIS – Paris Fashion Week will take place this fall with 92 brands on the official calendar, against 88 last season, according to the preliminary calendar published Tuesday evening by the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion. Of these, 71 will organize physical events, divided into 37 parades and 32 presentations, according to the governing body of French fashion. Akris and Olivier Theyskens had not yet confirmed the format of their physical events. All postings will be broadcast on the Paris Fashion Week digital platform, following on from previous phy-gital seasons. Still notoriously absent from this season’s calendar, Celine, Saint Laurent, Off-White, Alexander McQueen, Junya Watanabe, Comme des Garçons and Sacai, whose designer Chitose Abe designed the spring 2022 Jean Paul Gaultier collection last July. Jil Sander also joins the absent list this season, as does Thom Browne, who will be in New York. Others absent include Altuzarra, Each x Other, Mashama, Paco Rabanne, Jarel Zhang, Maison Mai, Ellery, Kristina Fidelskaya, Anton Belinskiy, Mazarine, Lecourt Mansion and Jitrois. Last season’s new entries Takahiromiyashita The Soloist, Ujoh, Ninamounah, Lourdes and Wataru Tominaga also broke down. LVMH Prize winner Kenneth Ize opens the nine-day season, while fashion start-up AZ Factory will close the Spring 2022 edition of Paris Fashion Week with a celebration in memory of its late designer Alber Elbaz, as indicated previously. Chinese luxury house Shang Xia is entering the calendar for the first time. Major brands returning to the calendar include Balenciaga, Loewe and Maison Margiela as well as Valentino, who paraded in Milan last season, and Paul Smith, who favored the homeland of the eponymous designer in London. Rochas is also back for the debut of Charles de Vilmorin at the head of the legendary Parisian label, just like Olivier Theyskens. After being out of the program last season, Ann Demeulemeester will unveil the first female outing after her takeover in 2020 by Antonioli. Faithful to increasingly fluid offers, Raf Simons leads the load of brands usually in the calendar of men’s clothing entering the calendar of women’s ready-to-wear. Previously, he had added feminine looks to his line of men’s clothing. Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Botter have also migrated to the calendar this season. Their first appearances on the official program are the genre-less Shanghai-based label Didu; Lecavalier of Canada, and the French brands Minuit and Alexandre Blanc, which previously participated in the FHCM’s Sphere showroom. The September 2021 return promotion includes Alexis Mabille, Lacoste, Ungaro, Victoria / Tomas, Agnès b. and Ester Manas. As the increase in Delta variant cases continues to be of concern, organizers have indicated that a health pass, which shows proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result, will be mandatory for spectators. FOR MORE INFORMATION, SEE: Get to know: Lecavalier EXCLUSIVE: Kenneth Ize listens to Karl Lagerfeld’s soul rock ‘n’ roll Fashion show in tribute to Alber Elbaz will close Paris Fashion Week

