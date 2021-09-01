Fashion
Avant-garde, fanny back | The globe
Again, I avoid the Vermont Country Store muumuu look as much as possible.
But, frankly, my husband and I are the kind of people who cling to clothes like clothes long after others have given up.
For example, when one of our three kids needed an outfit for an 80s college or high school themed day and their classmates were rigging Flashdance sets from the finds on the Shopko sales display, we just walked over to a closet and pulled out a t-shirt from the 1982 Whos farewell tour.
Protests ensued as we argued that this, like the original Coke, was the real thing. They usually gave in and wore the garment. Despite the skepticism of their peers, they reluctantly admitted that teachers of a certain age admired the shirt and praised their good taste.
Examples of other vintage items still in my possession are a college band shirt from my last year of high school (eons ago) and a few pairs of eighth and ninth grade jeans.
Fashion has taken a retro turn or maybe I’ve just crossed the threshold of the age where everything old is new again.
A big domestic move last year forced us to confront our packrat trends. Urged on by our two college-aged young adults locked in a pandemic, I boldly donated or threw away possessions that I stubbornly clung to for decades.
No more tattered bath towels! Gone are the dozens of plastic souvenir cups, some of which dated back to the early 1970s (rest assured, we checked, they were worthless on eBay)! Banned in the trash, socks with worn toes or heels!
The lightening of the load almost started to feel restorative; we cut down on drawers and stacks, realizing it meant less clutter and weight in the long run.
But what new hell was this? I hadn’t earlier cut off the dated shoulder pads on the ’90s blazers and blouses that I chose to keep when J Lo or Kim Kardashian were seen stepping out with visibly improved shoulders.
And the second I reluctantly donated my ’80s high waisted jeans (Do they fit me? A separate question!), The fairly recently acquired Id skinny jeans were suddenly rated passable and, don’t you know, it was mom jeans (is that term a compliment or an insult?) once again.
Among my most regrettable actions, I have to go about the fanny packs. For years we had acquired them, in various fabrics (usually inexpensive synthetics) and colors, often as promotional gifts from medical centers, fishing tackle manufacturers, etc.
Mom, you are NEVER going to use them, my daughter said, her voice firm and confident. They are ugly and you look totally silly.
With a sigh and a few glances back, I tossed the entire heap, adjustable straps dangling like menacing snakes, into a plastic bag meant for Goodwill.
Then, walking through the Mall of America in mid-July, I almost hyperventilated.
I have to get out of here, I tell my daughter, who was carrying a new leather fanny pack that is apparently all the rage.
In the aisles of department stores, there were displays of elephant-leg pants, mom jeans, ruffled meadow skirts, peasant blouses, platform sandals, tie-dye T-shirts and dresses. summer with wide ruffled straps.
I have already survived the 70s, I justified myself.
Seeing the styles that I had so recently been pressured to reject reappear when major fashion statements were too much; the industry taunted me, daring me to get a second chance.
Rest assured that no one will persuade me to part with another piece of clothing no matter how old-fashioned it looks, for it is certain that in fashion what is going on around us.
