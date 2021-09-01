Metamora woman hunting for wedding dress after dry cleaner accidentally gave her the wrong one





METAMORA / WASHINGTON (WEEK) – A woman from Metamora seeks help on social media. She is looking for her wedding dress. She went to the dry cleaners to pick it up, but the dress they tried to give her was not hers. “It’s gone, like where is it?” Said Morgan Reckling, the woman who searches for her dress. Reckling said her dress was missing about nine months ago when she went to the dry cleaners to pick it up. She admits she brought it to them in 2019, before the pandemic, and then forgot about it for about a year. When she showed up on vacation, the dress the housekeepers tried to give her was not hers. “He kind of looked at the dress and realized it wasn’t the dress,” Reckling said. The owner of O’Dea’s Dry Cleaners in Washington said the ticket tag on her dress was somehow misplaced. He said that because it was so long ago, he didn’t know if he had given the dress to the person who owned the dress he had tried to give him or if he had sent it somehow. leaves to be cleaned more thoroughly. “The dry cleaner has been nice to work with, to get things done we just haven’t been lucky,” Reckling said. Although Reckling will celebrate her third wedding anniversary on Wednesday, she was hoping to keep the dress for her daughters. “I look at the two girls and think to myself that maybe they want to wear it,” Reckling said. Now she’s pregnant and motivated, going to her social media account to find the dress. She even called local bridal shops and wedding photographers, checking to see if they knew the owner of the dress she was given or if they had seen hers. “We know it’s somewhere in the Central Peoria area, Washington, Eureka, Morton, somewhere in this area, but who is this person?” Said Reckling. Reckling said she cried about it before, but now she’s ready to close this chapter. “I never want to give up and that’s what I told the dry cleaners,” Reckling said. Along with the housekeepers, they plan to continue working together until her dress appears.

