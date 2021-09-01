Navy seeks to modernize image with updated uniform and grooming policy

NORFOLK, Va .– The Navy has updated their uniform and grooming policy.

Navy officials announced on Tuesday that the branch has been launched NAVADMIN 183/21, which includes 16 updates designed to remove subjectivity in the application of policies and modernize the image of the Navy.

The new updates include new male and female hairstyles, more possibilities for men to wear earrings, and updates to authorized glasses and sunglasses.

Here are some of the changes:

Hairstyles

The Navy Uniform Regulations explain how all sailors can and cannot wear their hair, but periodically the Navy updates these rules as the practices become mainstream.

These changes recognize hairstyles that are now fairly standard in society and also align with the presentation of a professional military appearance in uniform, said Rob Carroll, head of uniforms on the staff of the Chief of Naval Personnel.

For men, that means officially approved styles now include bald, flat, faded, and tall and tight hairstyles. All styles include progressive square or rounded cones on the back of the head. Sideburns are allowed but cannot exceed the length of the hair from the cut to the intersection of the sideburns and the side of the head. Favorites with bald hairstyles are not allowed.

US Navy

For women, the rules now allow very short hairstyles to include the scalp. This includes the back and the tapered sides of the head. Razor-cut bald styles are not allowed except when prescribed to treat medical conditions.

When wearing very short hairstyles, women sailors are entitled to a hard part that can be cut, shaved, trimmed or placed naturally in the scalp. The hard part should be above the temple and no higher than the crown where the side and top of the head meet. A hard part can be on the right or left side of the head and should be straight from front to back, depending on the rules. They cannot be longer than four inches or wider than an eighth of an inch.

US Navy

This gives women more options for ease of hair care, especially when rolling out when longer styles can be more difficult to maintain, Carroll said. Women sailors have asked for this flexibility.

Men’s earrings

The earrings still cannot be worn by uniformed male sailors, but are now permitted when wearing civilian clothing as part of leave or status of liberty both on and off. military installations or when using public transport. Earrings are not allowed when performing official duties in civilian clothes, according to the rules.

Accented names

For Sailors whose legal names contain accents, punctuation marks can now be used in name tags, name patches, or name bands on Navy uniforms.

High heels for women

For women sailors who want a little more lift in their high heels, uniform pumps up to 3 inches in height are now allowed, instead of the previously approved height of two and 5/8 inches. Carroll said this is now considered the standard heel height for women in civilian dress. Sailors can wear commercially purchased footwear if they also comply with all other uniform footwear rules (color, design and fabric).

Sunglasses and prescription options and rules

Prescription glasses and sunglasses frames worn in uniform must now comply with new rules.

Frame colors can only be silver, gray, black, navy blue, brown or gold. They can however be transparent or translucent. Sunglasses can also be green and feature small logos.

There are so many options available today for eyewear and we needed to get some standardization of the look in uniform, Carroll said. This change allows for a wide variety of options, ease of compliance and enforcement, and maintenance of a professional military appearance.

Restraint straps may only be worn for the prevention and safety of foreign objects. Only black straps are allowed and must be worn snugly against the head. When not in use, the glasses cannot be worn on the top of the head or hung around the neck.

The effective date of changes will vary depending on the policy change, so please read NAVADMIN 183/21 to see when they come into effect.

More uniform information is available on the Navy Uniforms website.