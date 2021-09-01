Fashion
Designs for living Alek Wek takes fashion to the fullest
Alek Wek spins around the courtyard of a Brooklyn hotel, her printed dress blending into abstraction, with a smile as wide as her ears. At 44, the model still holds the same magnetic energy, optimism and incredibly flexible frame that saw him catapult onto the world stage some 25 years ago. “Now, in my forties, I feel so beautiful as a woman,” Wek says, her accent being the highlight of the different countries she’s lived in. “I would say to any young girl, ‘Don’t be afraid of the way you feel. The world will try to mold you into something else, but you have to be who you are.
Wek was born in Wau, a town in present-day South Sudan, in 1977. During the country’s civil war, she fled to London at the age of 14 and spent her teenage years in Hackney with her mother. and his sisters. For the past two decades, she has been based in New York City, a place she always felt she belonged to; a brownstone in Fort Greene is home. “In London, I like the fact that you’re never very far from a park, and it’s the same in Fort Greene,” Wek says. “I like to get up early, if I haven’t worked late the night before, and go for a walk or visit the farmers market.
When not on the catwalks or shooting fashion campaigns, Wek enjoys painting – a hobby she chose early in her career. “I’ve always really enjoyed my art and always wanted to have a platform where I can share this because it’s personal,” Wek says of the trips, colors and landscapes that ignite his imagination. “It’s my journey, and it’s part of who I am.”
Now a platform is born thanks to a new collaboration with the Italian brand Max Mara weekend, for which she co-designed a capsule collection with the internal team. One of her works – a colorful mass of brushstrokes that mimic the curve of her life line – is imprinted on a knee-length ruffle dress; the graphics of another painting in black and white are transposed on a blouse with pom poms.
Despite having already created a line of handbags (called Wek 1933, now discontinued), Wek has never designed clothing before. She had started a degree at the London College of Fashion before being spotted, 18, in an outdoor market at Crystal Palace, but her runaway success kept her from completing the course. Her early career saw her star in Tina Turner’s “GoldenEye” music video, in which she lounged on a chair in a leopard-print bikini and tall boots, as well as Janet Jackson’s music video for “Got ‘Til here we go “. Standing at 5ft 11in, she was quickly introduced to modeling, directing editorials with Steven Meisel for Vogue Italy and Arthur Elgort for the American Vogue. In her first season on the catwalks in 1996, she paraded for Ralph lauren and Donna Karan.
In the 90s, the fashion industry was almost exclusively white, which made Wek a trailblazer. She was the first African model to make the cover of US She, in November 1997, at a time when the industry argued that black models did not sell magazines. The move garnered considerable attention and landed an interview with Wek on Oprah. As the talk show host noted, “When I was young, if you had been on the cover, I would have had a whole different concept of who I was.” In 2004, Wek became the first black model to play the prestigious role of Chanel bride (the closing look of the house’s couture shows). It wasn’t until 2018 that South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech became the second.
Despite her early successes in the industry, Wek recounts how she was categorized and exotic (she remembers jobs where she was asked to pose with animal skins or a spear). In 1998, while parading for Betsey Johnson, she removed the blonde wig she had been styled in and threw it into the audience: a protest against her being asked to cover her hair. She still wears it naturally and in a tight fit, a defiant gesture that has taken on more resonance today. “Alek Wek has transformed fashion and femininity eternally through the perception of her beauty,” says Bibi Abdulkadir, who has always admired her model colleague. “She taught the world the ultimate power which is simply to be yourself.”
Wek insisted that the Weekend Max Mara collection reflect all of its multifaceted identity. “She wanted the designs to be inspired by her life and her lifestyle – things she would actually wear,” says Giorgio Guidotti, global president of public relations and communications for Max Mara. The collection reads like a sartorial autobiography: a hooded jacket, inspired by the one she wore as a teenager, recalls her time in the UK, as does a beige trench coat. A pair of boots, on the other hand – a sort of motorcycle-hybrid – is the same style she wears to walk around Brooklyn. The landscape of Morocco, where she shot The four feathers alongside Heath Ledger in 2002, inspired the colors used in a silk scarf.
Most striking, however, is the striped knit, which features a zip top and pleated skirt. The colors correspond to those of the South Sudanese flag and carry a specific symbolism: black represents the people, green is for agriculture, blue for the Nile, yellow for unity and hope, red for the bloodshed during the civil war and the white for peace achieved. after years of struggle. “Colors mean a lot to me because I never expected South Sudan to be independent in my lifetime,” Wek explains. “I thought I would never see this, because it’s been a very long civil war and it has displaced people. But we have always had hope. And, to me, that’s what those colors are.
More than reflecting the life of Wek, the Weekend Max Mara collaboration is part of a growing and broader recognition and celebration of African designs and aesthetics within the global fashion industry. “African heritage designers have impacted global fashion for decades, for example Chris Seydou in the mid-20th century and Virgil Abloh today,” says Dr Christine Checinska, Curator of African Fashion and the African Diaspora at the V&A. “What we are seeing now is a galvanization of creativity and an increasing focus on their representation in the media. “
“Photographing Alek in Brooklyn was a joyful and powerful experience,” says documentary-style photographer Andre D Wagner, who shot this cover story. “She presented herself on the set with her personal paintings and scarves from Africa and her various trips. She has so much energy – she brings clothes to life.
Indeed, Wek’s turn as a fashion designer shows how the model continues to help shape and redefine the industry, both on camera and behind the scenes. “I’ve always wanted to show off my heritage, and it was such a great way to do it,” Wek adds. “I’m really happy to be able to translate this through fashion. Even though these are not African prints, I am African, and it is in my heart. It’s amazing how art and fashion can really speak this way.
