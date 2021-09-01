‘Dress code’ says everything is normal | Chroniclers

For one thing, the little kerfuffle at Fort Waynes Northrop High School is too insignificant to make a big deal out of it.

But on the other hand, it invites discussion because it is such a welcome sign of normalcy at a time when all traditional values ​​are constantly under attack.

And by normality I mean the kind of dispute we had before the great red state-blue state split, a topic worthy of heated discussion but not big enough to start fights or break families.

While students elsewhere might accuse their elders of systemic racism or push the boundaries of gender fluidity or agonize over climate change while gleefully anticipating the agony of capitalism, Northrop students are protesting the dress code of their school.

To be fair, it’s the dress code for all community schools in Fort Wayne, but a spokesperson for the school system reportedly said Northrop has a new leadership, which enforces the dress code more strictly than in the past.

It makes the protest so understandable. No student likes to think that their peers in other schools get away with something they can’t. Especially if they think the rules are being applied unfairly in their own school.

The crackdown only affects girls, said a student protester, apparently in reference to parts of the code banning exposure of the belly and bare shoulders. They can either relieve women or make them equal to everyone.

It has such nostalgia, 1970s I’m female, hear me roar, right?

In response, the representative of FWCS expressed his admiration for the efforts of the students: We appreciate that the students want to stand up for what they think is right and what they think is not.

Isn’t that so polite? We can almost expect the students and administration to sit down over soft drinks and cookies to strike a chord as Somewhere Over the Rainbow plays softly in the background.

I’m old enough to remember when school dress code was what a bossy teacher would tell a curled up student. Oh, maybe there was something formal hammered in secret in the faculty room by professors smoking cigarettes and telling dirty jokes, but all the students needed to know was, Johnson, go home and cut those sideburns or Miss Johnson, cover those knees.

By the time my sister entered high school a few years later, administrators were responding to social upheaval by enacting strict dress codes and making them even stronger. She remembers her schools being so draconian that she wasn’t allowed to wear pants until her first year.

And by then, the students collectively decided to start wearing jeans, which amounted to a uniform of their own choosing. As the students all looked more or less the same, there was no expressed individuality, so no disruption of the educational mission, so the teachers were happy to let it go.

That’s the secret to dress codes and how students react to them. These are efforts to dictate a uniform without actually creating a uniform. Or call it that. And young people naturally rebel against uniforms by adopting the same kind of rebellious clothing, itself a uniform.

Most people, whether they admit it or not, are comfortable with the idea of ​​a uniform, dressing more or less like everyone else in the group they interact with the most. So it’s not about the uniform, but who creates it.

I learned that in the military. So many of my fellow soldiers complained about the conformity of the peas in a pod, being forced to dress the same and to walk at a run and strictly obey every command, which they did not have. understood how a uniform can be a good disguise. Those who impose it are so focused on outward homogeneity that they overlook the subversiveness of those of us who nurture our inner individuality.

It was the old army, alas, when our army strived to be a meritocracy whose members were forged into one force for the sole purpose of defending the United States. I can’t say what the uniform standards are today, but they can’t be very strict when our generals, as well as high school students, are primarily concerned with systemic racism, gender fluidity, and climate change.

But that’s the new normal, and I think we’ve already established that I much prefer the old normal.

Who hangs by a thread.

The Fort Wayne school spokesperson, while admiring the students’ stance on the principles, told a reporter the district may revisit parts of the policy in the future, but the dress code itself is here to stay.

It’s the most normal thing I’ve heard for at least a year and a half. That’s enough to make an old man cry with gratitude.