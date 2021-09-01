Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2021 show in Seoul with BTS sets Twitter record – Manila bulletin





BTS wearing Louis Vuitton (Twitter / Louis Vuitton) Luxury label Louis Vuittons’ Fall / Winter 2021 men’s fashion show in Seoul with K-pop superstars BTS in July set a record for the most-watched fashion show of all time, according to Twitter. Twitter Marketing reported on Aug.31 that the fashion show drew nearly 37 million viewers with 1.3 million Twitter engagements. A whopping 36.8 million people logged in to watch @LouisVuitton’s Fall / Winter 2021 men’s fashion show, making it the most-watched fashion show of all time, while 1.3 million ‘engagements were also the most talked about, according to his Twitter Marketing Success post. He added: During the week of the show, @LouisVuitton even became the most popular brand in the world, with over 6 million mentions of # LVMenFW21. Gen Z’s unprecedented levels of engagement increased brands’ subscriber base by over one million in just one week. In April, Louis Vuitton announced that the members of BTS are the new ambassadors for the house, saying BTS for Louis Vuitton. Join as new ambassadors of the house, world famous pop icons [BTS] @ bts.bighitofficial are known for their uplifting messages that convey a positive influence. Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. For the Fall / Winter 2021 men’s fashion show in Seoul, Louis Vuitton collaborated with BTS and Twitter’s Luxury Hub in Paris for a global Twitter campaign that would increase visibility, desirability and engagement with the brand worldwide. The brand’s collection was presented at Art Bunker B39 outside of Seoul. BTS attended the show to model the clothes for Louis Vuitton’s male artistic director, Virgil Abloh. According to Twitter Marketing, @LouisVuitton planned to appeal to the group’s extremely passionate fans by inviting users to watch the Live Mens Fashion Show featuring BTS, using Twitter’s live streaming capabilities to create anticipation around the world. . To achieve this, @LouisVuitton worked with Twitter Next, a lab of technologists, program managers and designers to create a bespoke orchestration that brings an innovative and personalized touch to the usual call-to-action format. The result was a resounding success, making those who logged in feel like they were part of an exclusive and must-see event, and breaking engagement records for @LouisVuitton, @BTS_bighit and Twitter, he said. added. BTS invited fans to like a Tweet in order to receive an invitation to watch @LouisVuitton’s Fall / Winter 2021 men’s fashion show on Twitter. It created a feeling of occasion and excitement around the event and made fans feel like they could be a part of something special. People who liked the BTS tweet received a personalized notification from @LouisVuitton with the option to set a reminder for the show’s live broadcast. This helped to create anticipation and make the event a must-see. After the event, @LouisVuitton targeted relevant audiences who might have missed the live show, allowing them to watch a full replay, he added. BTS’s original tweet garnered 2.2 million likes and Louis Vuitton’s retweet had the highest level of engagement of luxury brands: 1.1 million likes and 600,000 retweets, Twitter Marketing said. In total, 1.7 million Twitter users received personalized invitations to watch the fashion show live and the numbers of recalls totaled around 25 times the benchmark for a fashion show – a new record for the show. function on Twitter. Twitter was instrumental in bringing this global campaign online in collaboration with BTS. The Brand Notification combined with the media coverage of the Live Fashion Show allowed us to set up a very effective orchestration. Twitter is the only platform that allows us to run such a successful campaign, said Guillaume Pfeiffer, paid social director, and Tiffany Pastre, paid social manager, KR Wavemaker (Louis Vuitton media agency).



