Salt Yard under fire for dress code





ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) Outrage at the dress code of a popular bar in Albuquerque. A sign posted in Salt Yard has people accusing the company of racial discrimination and the company is now backing down. It has since been taken down, but many have said the damage is done. Image of dress code sign sent to News 13 by Archuleta. “The very first thing that came to my mind was racial profiling,” said Nikki Archuleta, founder of the BLM Albuquerque Chapter. Her friend recently took a photo of a sign hanging outside the local bar, The Salt Yard. The sign said there would be a dress code after 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays listing items people were not allowed to wear, such as chains, rags, grilles, biker chains and jerseys . Plus, no profanity, gang signs, and slouch. “When you look at things like rags when you look at things like grills, everything else on this list is black culture, the way black people dress and that’s something huge in our. culture, ”Archuleta said. “And it’s really sad that they would attribute that to a negative stereotype.” Screenshot of the Instagram post that The Salt Yard posted to their account. People were quick to criticize the company on social media. Some say they won’t go to Salt Yard now. The Salt Yard responded in an Instagram post saying that the sign perpetrated many racist stereotypes and that they removed it. Adding that they have zero tolerance for racism or spreading and their team will undergo training and continuing education. However, this is not enough for Archuleta. “Instead of covering it up with a bandage, we absolutely have to address the deeper surface problem and that’s how the anti-blackness is internalized in New Mexico,” Archuleta said. News 13 tried to contact the owner of Salt Yard, but they did not respond to our calls or messages.

