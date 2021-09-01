Take off a collarless shirt with one of our 10 favorites right now

The best collared shirts for men come with confusing lingo: there’s the officer collar, grandad collar, mandarin collar, stand-up collar, crew neck, and officer collar.

While these terms represent minor stylistic differences, they all refer to necklaces that do not bend and cannot be worn with a to attach. This style represents a unique oriental inspired alternative to traditional men dress shirt necklace. The best collared shirts are still formal enough to wear to dinner or work and reflect your more relaxed, edgy aesthetic.

Before we dive into our list of the best collared shirts available online, let’s break down the different styles. A Mandarin collar is a short, unfolded stand-up collar that dates back to the beginning of 200 BC, a traditional feature of the dresses worn by the mandarins of Imperial China. In modern menswear, crewnecks, standing collars and officer collars are different versions of the traditional mandarin collar.

A grandfather collar (often used as a synonym for collared shirts) is generally flatter with the shirt than a Mandarin collar. This style is said to have originated in 1920s New York, when housewife Hannah Montague cut collars to wash them separately to get more shirt wear. In the absence of facts, this story could be nothing more than a fictitious origin story of marketing ads. When it comes to styling grandpa necklaces, don’t think too much about it. As with any dress shirt, the silhouette and material of the shirt determines how you wear it and what you wear it with. No matter what you want to call them, these are the best collared shirts for men.

1. Scotch & Soda Collarless Grandfather Shirt

This shirt from Scotch & Soda has the mottled look of chambray, which gives a rugged but neat look. It has a chest pocket with a hidden side pocket. It is made from a blend of organic cotton and hemp, which makes it a greener option. Whether you wear it unbuttoned over a t-shirt or layer it under a black denim jacket, it is sure to be a wardrobe booster.

Buy: Scotch & Soda Collarless Shirt $ 128.00

2. Uniqlo U Oversized Stand Collar Shirt

If you’re looking to jump into the oversize trend, this shirt from Uniqlo U is a low-risk (read: affordable) way to do it. The high neck shirt has a square fit and a long hem, and there are two buttoned pockets on the chest. If it looks like it could have come from a high-end minimalist designer, it’s because that’s exactly where Christophe Lemaire is designing this shirt from as part of his ongoing Uniqlo U collection. The shirt comes in neutral shades of pink, gray or natural, with a subtle striped print.

Buy: Long-sleeved shirt with striped stand-up collar Uniqlo U 39.90

3. Club Monaco high collar linen shirt

ON SALE

Club Monaco always delivers when it comes to simple yet sophisticated pieces. This officer collar shirt is the perfect example. Dress it up with a light cotton suit or keep it casual with faded blue jeans. It is made from 100% linen, which makes it a breathable summer piece. It comes in a hers color, although they call it mauve.

Buy: Club Monaco collarless shirt $ 49.90

4. BOSS Jordi slim fit dress shirt in cotton with stand-up collar

Unlike most of the casual options on this list, this Boss Stand Collar Shirt is still a dress shirt. It’s made from 100% cotton and can be worn with a suit or tucked into crisp chinos. Its crisp; it’s clean; its classic.

Buy: BOSS Jordi Slim Fit Band Collar Cotton Dress Shirt $ 138.00

5. Linen shirt with grandfather collar NN07 Justin

NN07 is a minimalist brand from Copenhagen and what could be more minimalist than a collarless button-down shirt? This stylish piece is 100% linen, so it’s a shirt to wear on a hot summer day when you always want to look good. It comes in two shades of blue, white and dark green.

Buy: Shirt without collar NN07 $ 165.00

6. Saint Laurent Grandad-Collar Embroidered Voile Shirt

Aren’t you afraid to make a statement (or spend a lot of money)? Then consider this short sleeve shirt from Saint Laurent, which features an intricate black floral pattern embroidered on the white fabric. This shirt is made from cupro, a silky fabric made from cellulose fibers from cotton production.

Buy: Saint Laurent Collarless Shirt $ 1,190.00

7. Officine Gnrale Auguste grandfather collar shirt

Officine Gnrale is all about classic menswear, and this shirt from the French label is a subtle subversion of the classic Oxford shirt. It has the characteristics of a classic Oxford fabric shirt, without the button-down collar. The chest pocket has contrasting piping to add an extra visual touch.

Buy: Officine Generale collarless shirt $ 295.00

8. Perry Ellis Striped Collar Shirt

ON SALE

Perry Ellis is no longer the dominant brand it once was, so it’s easy to overlook the overwhelming impact designers have on men’s fashion. The eponymous brand still offers many elegant and simple pieces, such as this officer collar shirt crafted in a cotton and linen blend. It is a casual piece designed to be worn unwrapped.

Buy: Perry Ellis Collarless Shirt $ 47.70

9. Charles Tyrwhitt collarless linen and cotton shirt

Elevate your look with this collarless cotton and linen shirt from Charles Tyrwhitt. This dress shirt is a cotton skinny shirt with a clean, pressed and starched look with a flat hem in the front and tail usually meant to be tucked in. Wear it with cute slacks and a pair of oxfords or brogues for a formal look that is upscale for the office or a pretty cocktail bar.

Buy: Charles Tyrwhitt Collarless Cotton Linen Shirt $ 79.00

10. Men’s Goodthreads Stand Collar Long Sleeve Denim Shirt

Amazon has made its way into the fashion game with several brands and storefronts owned by Amazon. Because Amazon sees everything that is purchased, it tries to put that knowledge to good use by offering cheaper versions of the most popular and essential items. While this can be a plus or a minus depending on the type of shopper you are, it does mean that consumers can get some pretty sturdy essentials for their wardrobes. This brings us to the Goodthreads Bandeau Collar Denim Shirt. This Amazon brand is offering a relaxed high-neck denim shirt here in five different essential colors for a little variety. The basic design with midweight denim results in a year-round shirt at an affordable price. Get yourself one or more of these shirts and you will always have a sturdy officer collar shirt option to wear.

Buy: Goodthreads Men’s Regular Fit Stand Collar Long Sleeve Denim Shirt $ 29.90

