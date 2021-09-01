Fashion
Slip-on dresses and other trends from the 90s that we will happily wear again
’90s fashion is regurgitated by millennials. And guess what? I am not crazy. I have to say some of them look better this time around. I wore all of these things when I was a teenager in the 90s, so it’s pretty nostalgic.
This new iteration gives things its own twist. High waisted jeans are more fitted at the waist, perhaps because Levis is putting a bit of lycra in his denim these days. Anyway, it is definitely warmer than the boxy ones in which I decidedly got attached at 15 years old.
The crop tops I wore in the 90s were horrible neon colors; today’s crop tops come in artful shades of sage or oatmeal. I tried on a few of the new cropped t-shirts, much to the dismay of my tweens, then thought about them and hid them in my daughter’s wardrobe.
Even the combinations are back and seem relevant again. I’m not going back, though, no matter how beautiful it is, because, well, the comfort.
But there is a trend from the 90s that I really want to relive. The nightie was to the ’90s what tracksuits were to the 2020s. Kate Moss in her invisible silver Calvin Klein nightie; Drew Barrymore in Crazy Love wearing a floral dress over her white t-shirt; and Winona Ryder and her major dress-up game.
Gwyneth Paltrow wore slip-on dresses in the ’90s when she was dating Brad Pitt. These photos still appear on designers’ inspiration boards.
My first nightie dress was from Glassons, and I thought it was perfect. Black, short, with thin straps and a small floral print. Then I got even more serious about slip-on dresses and bought a brown crinkle-velvet dress to wear to my prom. I paired it with a cream lace t-shirt and a choker. I think the look still holds up today, although I’m less confident in my hair and makeup choices.
Slip-on dresses are back in force. Models, actresses, influencers – pretty much everyone who has a knockout body they’d like to show off, wears them.
However, the slip dress is deceptive because it works well on a variety of body shapes, although there are different ways to work it, and it all depends on how you wear it.
How to choose and style a 90s babydoll dress in 2021
Foundations
Slip-on dresses look great on t-shirts for a casual vibe. If it’s a date, a turtleneck raises the bar and keeps it chic. Underwear is also very forgiving later in life under the arms.
Amplify accessories
Pair a slip dress with your finest belt or an obnoxious earring. Accessories have more power because you wear them with fewer distractions. Let the accessory make the statement.
Take him to the tailor
This applies to most things, but especially a slip dress. Most of us don’t have ready-made bodies, so it pays to consult a tailor.
My shoulders are wider than my hips, so when I buy a dress I buy the size that fits my shoulder and then have my tailor take it at the hips. You will never regret tweaking a dress to sit well on your body.
