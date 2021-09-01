Meet the “real men” participating in this year’s American Cancer Society initiative

It’s almost that time of year when the men in the community don the pink. Their objective? Help the American Cancer Society save lives from breast cancer.

Real Men Wear Pink is an annual campaign that asks local leaders to help raise awareness and fundraise for the cause – a request that goes beyond fashion. In addition to wearing pink every day in October, every man devotes his time to raising awareness, competing to be the top fundraiser among his peers.

Last year, the power of the Chattanooga rose raised a record $ 140,000.

And this year, the campaign got off to a good start: it raised $ 30,000 in the first week.

Now, let’s meet this year’s Men in Pink and hear their reasons for wanting to help.

Staff Photo by Matt Hamilton / Dr John Huggins

Dr John Huggins

General Surgeon, University Surgical Group at Erlanger Hospital

“Breast cancer has had an extremely strong impact on my life as a breast oncology surgeon. I find myself saying, “That’s why we do mammograms,” several times a week when I’m in the office with patients. We are fortunate to have excellent breast imaging centers here in Chattanooga, as well as cutting edge technology and exceptional radiologists allowing us to detect changes when they are small. Anything we can do to increase breast cancer screening will benefit all of us. “





Staff photo by Matt Hamilton / Rig Burger

Jeff (Rig) Burger

Furniture designer, Rig Burger Designs

“I accepted the challenge to get involved this year because I have seen the devastation and concern that breast cancer can cause both on those diagnosed as well as on family members and caregivers. . I am inspired by the research of the American Cancer Society, and I hope they continue to find breakthroughs in early detection and therapies. “





Staff photo by Matt Hamilton / Michael Sutton

Michel sutton

Chief Financial Officer, CHI Memorial

“I have had several women around me who have received the devastating diagnosis of cancer. I am deeply moved to promote and advocate the protection of all, in particular by promoting screening. I am married and the father of two young women, and my hope for the future of breast cancer and all cancers [is that they] will continue to be minimized through early detection and research. The best defense is really a good offense. “

Staff photo by Matt Hamilton / Cody Harvey

Cody harvey

Executive Director, Morning Pointe de Chattanooga – Shallowford

“Cancer has affected my family in so many ways. My grandfather died of lung cancer, two uncles died of lung cancer and pancreatic cancer, and my father battled skin and prostate cancer. I wanted to participate in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign to support, fundraise and raise awareness for this great cause. My goal during this campaign is to spread the message “We are stronger together” and to raise funds to help those I know and those I don’t know. “

Staff photo by Matt Hamilton / Jon Chadwick

Jon chadwick

Real Estate Agent and Managing Partner, Rethink Real Estate – Keller Williams Realty

“My wife Aimee was diagnosed with Her2 + breast cancer in October 2020. She went through COVID, cancer, chemotherapy and a double mastectomy, all in seven months. She is a warrior. I am in awe of her. , to support her, in honor of her and all those who love her.

“The American Cancer Society was instrumental in supporting my wife in this fight to end cancer. She wouldn’t have the opportunity to be where she is today without the research, technology and the breakthroughs that gave TN Oncology the tools it needed to beat cancer. “





Staff Photo by Matt Hamilton / Dr Todd Levin

Dr Todd Levin

Allergy / Immunologist, Chief Physician, Chattanooga Allergy Clinic

“I know that I am not the only one who sees how hard the cancer has hit my family. My father survived episodes of prostate cancer and melanoma. My grandmother died of breast cancer. pancreas and my grandfather died of hepatic adenocarcinoma My wife’s aunt also died after a long battle with breast cancer I would do anything to help cure this terrible disease.

“I am excited to be making a difference in the fight against cancer locally by increasing the number and scope of research trials available to patients in the Chattanooga area. “





Staff Photo by Matt Hamilton / Dr Matt Graham

Dr Matt Graham

MD in Oncology and Hematology, Tennessee Oncology

“As an oncologist, I have the privilege of walking with cancer patients during some of the darkest days of their lives. The resilience and bravery these patients demonstrate on their cancer journey continues to inspire me. I will never be able to give back as much as these patients. My efforts at Real Men Wear Pink are a credit to all of them.

“The American Cancer Society is passionate about fighting cancer holistically. Funding goes to education, prevention, groundbreaking research and essential support services. Funding in these 4 areas is critical to continue our progress in the prevention and treatment of all cancers. “





Staff photo by Matt Hamilton / Michael Kelly

Michael kelly

Senior Broker / Real Estate, Scenic South Properties

“(I’m participating) in honor and support of my friend in her fight against cancer. (I’m delighted to be) raising awareness of the importance of getting tested regularly for various types of cancer. Consult your attending physician every year! I am delighted to do my part to support my friends who have had cancer, and their strength and endurance as a result of their battle. “





Staff photo by Matt Hamilton / TW Francescon, Jr.

TW Francescon Jr.

Corporate Director of Human Resources, Southern Champion Tray

“(I’m participating) for all of my friends and relatives who have and have had cancer, in honor of their battle with cancer. I wish to honor my colleagues at Southern Champion Tray and others in my life who have lived or have had cancer. live with cancer. now. I pray for the families of my friends who have lost their battle, and I pray that my wife, daughter, mother and sister will never face the challenges of a diagnosis of cancer. cancer brings.

Staff photo by Matt Hamilton / David Everett

David Everett

Dog trainer, Blowing Springs kennel

“(I’m participating) in honor of a parent who had cancer (and) raising funds to support all those who are battling cancer.”





Staff photo by Matt Hamilton / Arnold Ruelas

Arnold ruelas

Image Consultant, Arnold Ruelas LLC

“I have two dear friends from my childhood with mothers who have suffered or still struggle with breast cancer. I do this for all mothers and for my dear friends in their battle with cancer. I want to remind men. that just because we can’t treat breast cancer the same way women do, doesn’t mean we can’t be there to help in every way we can.

“I am surrounded by so many powerful women in my life that I am delighted to do this to support them.”

Staff photo by Matt Hamilton / Kevin Beavers

Kevin Castors

Senior Vice President of Operations, Transcard

“Your life changes completely when you become a parent! For me, my new life goal is my 1.5 year old daughter, Stella, and I will do everything in my power to protect her. I am honored to represent the American Cancer Society in Real Men Wear Pink, and through that, I honor my daughter for ensuring that her future is filled with the greatest resources so that she can live a full and healthy life. “





Staff photo by Matt Hamilton / Kevin Flavin

Kevin Flavin

Specialist Representative, Amgen

“I have many friends and family who have been touched by this disease and have unfortunately had to see what it does to families, and I want to be a part of something that can help in any way. Women battling this disease are some of the strongest people I know. They are the definition of resistance, and I am doing it for them and for everyone else affected by this disease! “





Staff photo by Matt Hamilton / Brody Grant

Brody Grant

Student Body President, Class of 2022, Boyd Buchanan School

“Shortly after I was born, my beloved grandmother was diagnosed with stage 2B breast cancer. I was too young to remember her one-year struggle, but I’m happy to say that 17 years later, she’s still on the move. And I wear pink in her honor! “

Staff Photo by Matt Hamilton / Presidents Kelly Harvey and Mitch McGrath

Meet the co-chairs of this year’s event, who are also the top fundraisers of 2020.

Kell harvey

Outside Sales Representative, JAT Oil

Total raised in 2020: $ 37,377

“[My inspiration] was to share the experience of my beautiful wife Laurie and her courageous decision to be proactive in her fight to overcome the odds of genetics with elective mastectomy. “

Mitch mcgrath

Co-owner, Mitchell Robert Studio Salon

Total raised in 2020: $ 29,000

“I’m especially proud of the last two years (of my wife and my) since my wife’s cancer diagnosis. She has taken on any challenge with composure, fearless determination and grace. My goal is to kick in. walk away from this terrible disease and raise money. to help find a cure. “