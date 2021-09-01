Samantha Ruth Prabhu In A Print Tunic Dress Makes Midweek Breezy Style A Thing

We are struggling through the work week right now, where getting dressed new seems like a very remote possibility. So, on a Wednesday like this, creating an effortless casual and relaxed look seems like the best bet. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows us how it’s done. Wearing a Saaki World ensemble, Samantha’s tunic dress featured multi-colored floral and cashmere micro-prints with quarter-length sleeves, a tie neckline and a ruffled bottom. Striking a pose, Samantha looked lovely as she complemented the outfit with thick golden hoops, beach lips, and eyebrows filled with her short wavy hair. Wednesday just got her dose of effortlessly chic celebrity style from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Two of Samantha’s favorite things just might be one, prints in all sizes and designs and two, trendy casual looks. Here she wore a gray ensemble studded with pink flowers in a short sleeve top and long pants. Juttis added a funky touch to this one.