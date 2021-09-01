Martinsville Seven: 7 black men executed in 1951 have been pardoned





Governor Ralph Northam granted posthumous pardons to the “Martinsville Seven” on Tuesday.

“While these pardons do not deal with the guilt of the Seven, they do allow the Commonwealth to recognize that these men were tried without proper due process and received a racist death penalty which is not applied to the accused in the same way. white people, ”the Northam office said Tuesday.

“We all deserve a fair, equal and well-functioning criminal justice system, no matter who you are or what you look like. I am grateful to the advocates and families of the Martinsville Seven for their dedication and perseverance,” he added.

Family members of the seven men said their relatives were interrogated under duress, without the presence of a lawyer, and that their confessions were forced under the threat of gang violence.

The “Martinsville Seven” were convicted of raping 32-year-old Ruby Stroud Floyd, who had traveled to a predominantly black neighborhood in Martinsville, Va., On January 8, 1949, to collect money for them. clothes she had sold. Four of the men were executed in Virginia’s electric chair on February 2, 1951. Three days later, the other three were also electrocuted. At the time, rape was a capital crime. Northam was joined by the descendants of the men on Tuesday where he formally signed pardons for: Francis DeSales Grayson, 37; Booker T. Millner, 19; Frank Hairston Jr., 19; Howard Lee Hairston, 18; James Luther Hairston, 20; Joe Henry Hampton, 19; and John Claybon Taylor, 21. Since last year, the Martinville 7 Coalition, comprising family members and community advocates, has been pushing for posthumous forgiveness, according to CNN affiliate WWBT “They did not deserve to die. Governor Northam should apologize to the families of these seven men, saying they should not have been executed,” said James Grayson, son of Francis DeSales Grayson. “It’s never too late to right a wrong.” During the ceremony, relatives described the the devastation of hasty trials and the brutal legacy of the electric chair. “I was traumatized by this incident,” said Curtis Millner, who was 9 when his cousin Booker T. Millner was executed. “I’m looking for closure.” Before abolishing the death penalty earlier this year, Virginia executed more people than any other state – and studies have shown that a defendant is more than three times more likely to be sentenced to death if the victim of a crime is white only if the victim is black. From 1908 to 1951, the 45 prisoners executed for rape in Virginia were black men. In 1977, the Supreme Court ruled that imposing the death penalty for rape was cruel and unusual punishment. “While we cannot change the past, I hope today’s action will bring them a small measure of peace,” Northam said. These last graces mark the 604th pardon of the Governor of Virginia since his term in office.

