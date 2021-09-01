Australia’s Best and Less store launches $ 28 spring dress that looks like a $ 115 coin from Spell

An Australian discount store sells an elegant spring dress that looks remarkably like a designer dress four times the price.

Best and Less’s $ 28 floral peasant dress is a bargain fooled by a tunic from upscale brand Spell, which is currently slashed from $ 229 to $ 115.

Both dresses have three-quarter ruffle sleeves and a loose silhouette that’s perfect for hot weather, but at less than a quarter the price, it’s hard to look past the Best and Less version.

Spell, a favorite of Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky, has already sold out her tunic in all sizes except XXS, while Best and Less still has sizes 8-16 in stock.

The $ 28 floral peasant dress from Australian discount store Best and Less (left) is a clever dupe of a $ 115 tunic dress from upscale brand Spell (right)

Byron Bay Spell’s label is a favorite of Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky (brand photo)

The actress (right, in a Spell skirt) is a fan of Spell’s floating bohemian designs

The website is packed with a range of trendy bohemian print pieces perfect for spring, including a $ 35 floral maxi dress with a ruffled skirt and delicate straps that lace up the shoulders.

There’s also a chic gingham print dress with a sweetheart neckline and one-leg slit for $ 28, a style that could easily take you from a casual day at the park to a night out at a bar.

Best and Less is just one of many affordable Australian retailers selling budget versions of designer pieces this year.

Buyers rushed to buy a stylish new Kmart dress that has been compared to a designer version almost four times the price.

Best and Less has a range of on-trend bohemian print pieces perfect for spring, including a $ 35 floral maxi dress with a ruffled skirt and delicate straps that lace up the shoulders (pictured)

Buyers compare the $ 28 Kmart short-sleeved ruched-bodice dress (left) to Girl and the Sun’s $ 110 Soleil midi dress (right)

The rush began after a post on the popular Instagram fashion blog Kmart Insider called the $ 28 short-sleeved, gathered-bodice dress a “very inexpensive alternative” to the $ 109.99 Soleil midi dress. Girl and the Sun.

Crafted from a lightweight cotton and viscose blend, the Kmart dress is available in sizes 6-20, but demand has turned out to be so great it’s already sold out online in everything but 16 and 18.

There has been a similar rush for the more expensive number, which is only available in sizes XS, small and medium.

Photos of the Kmart dress (left) have garnered rave reviews on social media, with many calling it the perfect piece for spring; there was a similar rush on the more expensive number (right), which is only available in sizes XS, small and medium

Photos of the Kmart dress have garnered rave reviews on social media, with many calling it the perfect piece for spring.

“Oh I love, so pretty! A woman wrote on Instagram.

“I prefer the one from Kmart,” said a second of the designer’s purchase.

The affordable dress comes in a black and lilac floral print, featuring a square neckline, short puffed sleeves, and gathers around the belly that slim the waistline.