Why permanent collections are ideal for sustainable denim brand Mud Jeans

Classic, timeless and permanent collections – could this be a promising concept for the rapidly evolving fashion industry? Dutch denim pioneer Mud Jeans shows how it indeed could.

In this mini-series, three brands from different segments reveal more about their Non-Stock-Out System (NOOS). For this episode, we spoke with the eco-responsible label Mud Jeans, where the association of non-stocking and slow fashion is at the heart of the business model.

Ninety-five percent of the current Mud Jeans assortment are NOOS items. The jeans maker offers a total of 90 different styles for men and women in 10-15 fits. The products are not seasonal and offered all year round.

We don’t really believe in fashion trends and especially not in fast fashion, because everything is based on people who consume more and more and do not realize the consequences. We think people should realize that jeans are a product that have great value and can be used for a long time, says Dion Vijgeboom, co-owner of Mud Jeans in an interview with FashionUnited.

Image: Dion Vijgeboom, co-owner, Mud Jeans

Slow fashion: simple but fast

The slow fashion brand does not believe in fashion trends and has constantly optimized its slow fashion recipe over the past few years. Unlike many other fashion brands, the entire collection is made up of just five different fabrics. The supply chain is also as simple as it gets: the Dutch denim brand only works with one fabric supplier in Spain and one clothing supplier in Tunisia.

It’s a conscious decision, because it allows us to plan things very well, says Vijgeboom. Mud Jeans also keeps it simple when it comes to seams and buttons. This means that these and the tissues can be kept in stock at any time. Relying on only a few ingredients allows the slow fashion brand to quickly reach a minimum number of orders and thus quickly respond to customer and consumer demand.

As soon as we see our stock in the Netherlands going down a bit, we place a new order and within four weeks we have replenished the stock. This relieves our finances and the need to have a very large stock in the Netherlands, explains the denim specialist. It also helped to avoid significant overstock during the Covid pandemic. We had a little more inventory, but as we are also growing, it didn’t affect us much.

No minimum order for retailers

NOOS items can be delivered immediately or within two to three months, depending on the retailer’s preference. We believe we need to help the retailers we work with by giving them the option to always reorder our jeans, says Vijgeboom. The never-out-of-stock system means safety, he says, and also prevents Mud Jeans from being offered for sale or being put away. Indeed, the brand’s assortment in stores should never be purged because of the flow of items always available.

Image: Mud Jeans

There are no minimum order quantities for retailers, and even during the pandemic, they weren’t required to take orders. It’s about countering the fast-paced fashion movement and promoting the way we do business, selling only what people need and not pushing too hard, says Vijgeboom. Many of us have worked in the fashion industry before. We have seen the pressure and the greed in this industry, and this is the last thing we want to promote.

However, circumventing fashion trends completely is difficult, even for a brand so focused on the essentials. We have now started with a few seasonal items to give the collections a few touches that people can also relate to in terms of fashion, says Vijgeboom. Indeed, we want to give our sales agents and resellers the opportunity to present some innovations and novelties to their customers to seduce them. Up to ten seasonal items are added each season, such as a skirt with a new fit or a trendy jacket, which can later become NOOS items if they are doing well.

This article was created with the help of Weixin Zha.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.de. Edited and translated by Simone Preuss.