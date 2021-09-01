3DLOOK shares free access to its body scanning technology with fashion schools





In an effort to help the next generation of fashion designers succeed in the future of tech-driven fashion, 3DLOOK, the creator of the world’s leading patented mobile body scanning technology, today announced that it shares free access to its tools with fashion design schools. . The company’s Mobile Tailor solution will allow future designers at participating educational institutions to use 3D design software to create and customize perfectly-fitting garments based on precise 3D body models without the need to take actual measurements. person or to hold adjustments with models. A self-service solution that helps designers capture accurate body data remotely, Mobile Tailor requires no technical expertise and generates 85 measurements from just two photos taken on any smartphone against any background. in less than 30 seconds. Fashion design students from participating schools will be able to send and receive measurement data through a personal workspace and export unique 3D body avatars that are fully compatible with all popular 3D fashion design software solutions. We initially launched Mobile Tailor to support bespoke fashion companies and their customers during the pandemic, says Vadim Rogovskiy, co-founder and CEO of 3DLOOK. The solution has not only helped many of our customers stay in business, but has allowed them to grow despite closures that have closed their stores. Providing free access to students, he believes, demonstrates 3DLOOK’s commitment to driving innovation in an industry undergoing rapid digital transformation. The technology is typically priced at $ 999 per month, but educational institutions around the world can request free access to 3DLOOKs Mobile Tailor by filling out a simple form on the company’s website. 3DLOOK Mobile Tailor technology Does 3DLOOK represent the future of fashion? 3DLOOK, which already works with Tailored Brands and Dickies among other retailers, recently announced a Series A raise of $ 6.5 million, and was recognized in Gartner Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies, 2021, won the LVMH Innovation Award and the IEEE Retail Digital Transformation Grand Challenge in 2019, and was recognized as one of the 2020 New World Pioneers. Its patented mobile body scanning technology provides personalized fit and size recommendations and a virtual tryout for buyers to help brands reduce returns while increasing conversion and AOV. These solutions enable innovative personalized shopping experiences and give brands actionable insights to optimize design, product development, inventory planning and distribution. The past year has shown how easily the whole fashion industry is disrupted, says Rogovskiy. The whole industry had to adapt quickly to the new digital reality and was absolutely not ready for it. We want to make sure the next generation of fashion doesn’t face the same issues. With Mobile Tailor, fashion students around the world will be able to receive model measurements remotely, export their accurate 3D body models, and work on clothing in 3D design software. One of the first schools to adopt it is Tallinn University of Technology in Estonia. Piret Mellik, senior lecturer in CAD / CAM and model design at the university, said the students at TalTech loved working with the Mobile Tailor software because, for the first time, they weren’t limited by capabilities. of creating a mannequin in model design software, but they could use their actual avatars, which made the process of integrating into 3D environments much more accurate, realistic and enjoyable. The students were able to see how different software can be used together to achieve better results in the 3D fit. Mobile Tailor was very easy to use and the avatars could be imported into the software without any difficulty. Images provided by 3DLOOK Fashion editor Jackie Mallon is also an educator and author of Silk for the Feed Dogs, a novel set in the international fashion industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fashionunited.uk/news/business/3dlook-shares-free-access-to-its-body-scanning-technology-with-fashion-schools/2021090157444 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos