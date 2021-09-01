Is the fashion sustainability advisor the next step in his career? – WWD

Given the list of pressing systemic issues plaguing fashion, sustainability professionals may soon be getting their money’s worth.

A new generation job search

Amidst the lingering problems of fashion, a multitude of young hopefuls are seeing sustainability as the cure. “From the perspective of job seekers, we have seen a huge increase in the number of job seekers who are expressing their desire to work for companies that support sustainable fashion with the start of COVID-19 lockdowns,” according to Chris Kidd, founder of StyleCareers.com, an old-fashioned fashion job search platform headquartered in St. Louis.

Fashion professionals can browse for industry-specific positions on the site, including store-level roles. Of the many fashion-specific job postings, about 75 of these jobs have “sustainable” or “sustainability” in their descriptions.

In New York City alone, thousands of job postings appear on the career resource Indeed.com, which features 265 fashion jobs with a “sustainability” rating. More generally, LinkedIn had 884 results at the time of posting for a non-geographic search for “fashion sustainability advisor.” However, not all results may be relevant.

Companies with active positions include Free People, which is hiring a leadership position for sustainability and social impact in Philadelphia, and Nike Inc., which is hiring a sustainability operations analyst in Beaverton, Oregon.

The roles are incredibly data-driven, measuring and reporting on internal and external sustainability goals while mastering the ins and outs of a company’s supply chain – and how it compares to standards and frameworks. industry.

“For the most part, sustainability seems to be a bigger issue for job seekers than for employers,” according to Kidd. He believes the industry is more or less slow to respond, with the pandemic accelerating the new appeal of sustainability. “Sustainability expertise comes into play with high-end luxury brands, publicly traded companies and niche products (mainly direct to consumers). Sustainability is much less important for companies that cater to mass markets, ”he said.

Whatever actions are implemented in all categories, the industry is more or less aware at this stage of the call to sustainable action. But where does a business go to get help with monumental tasks, like achieving net zero emissions?

Seek outside help

Citing a sharp increase in sustainability expertise over the past year, Karla Mora, Founder and Managing Partner of Alante Capital, which consults on innovation in apparel, said: “There are many brands are looking for ways to engage more effectively in sustainability and innovation. [in our case] that help them achieve their public sustainable development goals while improving their product offering to consumers.

A range of consulting firms – including Accenture, Boston Consulting Group, PWC and more – have sent consultants to fashion companies to assess gaps in innovation, sustainability reporting and supply chain mapping . For more information, Mora said Alante can charge between $ 20,000 and $ 100,000 depending on the scale of the project. The company advises on innovation throughout the clothing lifecycle, including stages of production, product design and management, sales and distribution, use, recycling and end of life.

Companies like footwear brand Rothy’s and outerwear supplier Canada Goose have also brought in sustainability advisors (including Bill Nye) this year – forming what they call “sustainability boards.” – to advance the objectives, or at least the messages of sustainable development.

Mora is wary of such measures, declaring: “I am not interested in a figurehead of sustainable development if there is not a dedicated team of operators at the brand level with the membership of the C suite. to advance the work of sustainable development ”.

Often, sustainability advice for consumers exists in unison with dedicated sustainability teams and goals. They should not be confused with ESG advice, according to eBay, or corporate responsibility and sustainability committees, according to Nike, which generally fall under investor relations.

Where does the scientific community draw the line from seeking help?

When sustainability advisers, advice is a bum Steer

Since sustainability is often subject to interpretation, simplicity may be preferable when it comes to defining roles.

Andy Pitman, director of the ARC Center of Excellence for Climate Extremes at the University of New South Wales, believes that at the bare minimum, any large business should have someone looking at the entire company to see how it can do things better.

“You can – if you see a particular risk emerging from the supply or from a particular region – ask a climatologist what they think will emerge in that region in terms of climate change. You can start a dialogue within the company about the risks to that company and how they could be managed. It doesn’t need a massive team. This requires a good actuary with access to information and the ability to contact and discuss nearby climatologists. You’re not talking to a commercial climate solutions provider who gives you a whole bunch of data that you don’t understand.

Here, Pitman argues that it’s not about blindly spending money or even putting together impressive teams. In fact, he compares the practical use of “sustainability advisers” to actuaries, or essentially, forensic accountants who sit for a few months focusing on the last five to ten years of company records in order to identify the climate risk.

“I think some of these sustainability advisers that have emerged are doing a really good job. I think that by having a fairly holistic view of an organization, they can identify where an organization can do better. I have no problem with that, ”said Pitman.

However, there should be obvious limits between what any sustainability advisor can do.

Climate (and aggravating extreme weather events), surprisingly, is a controversial area. “When it comes to reducing emissions and managing risk, this is not a sustainability advisor,” Pitman said. “I have long argued that companies with the largest sustainability units tend to do the least and companies that have placed emissions reduction under the auspices of [chief financial officer] – reporting directly to the board where their bonus depends on the reduction in emissions – have a much, much faster and more dramatic effect. “

It calls for more regular consultation between scientists and the business world and, in addition, for firmer delineations of roles. In this case, sustainability advisors are, at best, data-driven individuals who stay in their lane. At worst, they can be a bit of a red herring.

“Often the CFO is responsible for managing risk. Climate change is just another risk, ”Pitman reiterated.