Guyanese fashion in the spotlight on Labor Day weekend

The Marine Park Golf Course at 2880 Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn awaits the glitz and glamor of the Guyana Fashion Showcase, NY (CFS), slated for the show on September 5. CEO Philbert Giddings said the show will go ahead as planned and comply with state and county-compliant COVID-19 safety measures, which require the wearing of a face mask. The three-hour runway show featuring designer collections from Guyana, the Caribbean and the United States is an event to be experienced, said Giddings, who has planned an after party, which will bring to a close what should be an evening of ‘elegance. Guyana Fashion Showcase, which debuted in Georgetown two years ago, will give fashionistas a glimpse of the incredible works of emerging couturiers ready to saturate the catwalk with inventive collections of swimwear, classic evening wear, bridal wear. , whimsical clothing for women and men sets. The Garden city The Labor Day weekend themed event will also bring carnival vibes and manicured lawn entertainment that will be showcased by New York fashion designer CZAR by Cesar Galindo. The New York-based fashion label of architectural, sexy and powerful women’s clothing, created by the self-taught designer, is known for her classic kimono dress, worn by model Karen Muler, and featured on the cover of Elle magazine. World-renowned fashion expert Michelle Cole-Wagner, a Guyanese designer based in New York City who dressed the contest’s queens in elegant outfits and whose ColeFacts collection of gorgeous bridal outfits caught public attention in the Caribbean, will present her talents, while sharing the podium with emerging designers. One of them is Sidney L. Francois, who is making waves in Guyana’s fashion industry, with brilliantly designed wedding dresses and evening wear for women. The art school-trained designer will bring a breath of fresh air to the catwalk with eclectic offerings. And like compatriot Randy Madray, a Georgetown-based fashion designer, who in recent years has created beautiful ball gowns, bridal sets and exciting womenswear, there is no doubt the gentlemen will light up the catwalk. Madray said he dedicated his collection to the people he had recently lost, adding that it had been a difficult week for him, losing friends and a family member unexpectedly. However, he is delighted to show off his collection and noted that he is putting the finishing touches on his pieces for the podium. In addition, the young Jamaican Shamara Sahadeo, whose Seoraco clothing line is gaining much attention for being the leader in bespoke equipment, is also ready, like many others, to tear up the track. Giddings, who hopes to put on a big show, will donate part of the proceeds to charitable causes and also support the artistic programs of the Burrows School of Art in Guyana. General admission tickets will cost $ 65 and VIP: $ 90. For more information and to obtain tickets contact: Sybil Chester, 917-655-7884, Philbert Giddings, 917-202-5377 Michelle Cole, 321-442-7631, and Clinton Duncan, 929-420-6740. E-mail:guyanafashionshowcase.com, www.guyanafashionshowcase.com

